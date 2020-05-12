Movers and Shakers: Sainsbury's, MediaCom, Rapp, Cheil, Marketing Society

Keith Weed, the former Unilever chief marketing officer, is becoming a non-executive director at Sainsbury's, starting from 1 July. He will be a member of the audit, corporate responsibility & sustainability and nomination committees on the supermarket's board.

Stephen Allan, worldwide chairman and chief executive of MediaCom, is to step down after more than 38 years at the WPP agency that he joined as a teenager.

He will hand control of the global media network to Nick Lawson, global chief operating officer and a long-standing lieutenant, who becomes worldwide CEO on 1 July.

Chris Freeland has become executive chairman of Rapp after its merger with Proximity. He has been chief executive at Rapp since 2016.

Mike Dodds, global CEO of Proximity, takes on the role of CEO of Rapp EMEA.

Simon Peck, former chief client officer at Engine, has been hired by technology agency Future Platforms as chief executive. Peck will work alongside founder Richard David, who is returning to the business as chairman, and his former colleague Phil Andrews, a founder of Partners Andrews Aldridge, who is joining as a non-executive director.

The Marketing Society has chosen Sophie Devonshire, chief executive of consultancy The Caffeine Partnership, as its new chief executive. She replaces Gemma Greaves, who resigned from the position in January "to focus on new business ventures". Devonshire takes on the role at the end of June.

Peter Zillig is stepping down as CEO of Cheil UK after more than three years. He handed in his notice in February and will work at the agency until the end of June in an advisory position. Zillig plans to "take up a new client-side opportunity" that has yet to be announced.

David Coombs, head of strategic services, will take over as CEO at Cheil UK from 1 July.

VIOOH, the marketplace for digital out-of-home, has hired Helen Miall in the newly created role of chief marketing officer.

The company has also named Jon Block chief product officer – another new role at the business. He joins from search intelligence business Captify, where he was senior vice-president of product.

Paul O’Donnell, CEO of Ogilvy EMEA, has been voted new president of the European Association of Communications Agencies for two years. He succeeds Dominic Grainger, CEO of WPP Specialist Communications, who has been EACA’s head since 2016.

23red has promoted Wendy Manuel from business director to client partner, overseeing accounts including Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Metropolitan Police and Public Health England and in her new role will lead business development.

Alistair Campbell, We Are Social's executive creative director, has joined Waste as executive creative director. He will oversee the agency’s creative output and lead the 12-strong creative team. Campbell replaces Louis Clement, who has left the company.

Adrian Nicholls, client services director at BBP, has been promoted to managing director.