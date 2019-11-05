Movers and Shakers: Smart Energy, Monese, FT, Blippar, Geometry, Havas, AKA

Dino Myers-Lamptey has launched a strategy agency and consultancy, The Barber Shop, which has media and creative strategic thinking at its core. Myers-Lamptey, a former managing director of MullenLowe Mediahub, set up his business during the summer but has only used an acronym, TBS, until now as he prepared for a formal launch.

Gavin Sheppard is set to step down from his role as chief marketing officer at Smart Energy GB at the end of the year. Sheppard joined Smart Energy, a joint venture of the British energy industry backed by the government, in February 2014.

Blippar has hired a new chief executive as the augmented-reality tech company looks to rebound after being in administration. Faisal Galaria, a former Spotify and Kayak executive, will join Blippar from GoCompare.com, where he was chief strategy and investments officer. London-based Blippar launched in 2011 and became one of the UK’s first tech "unicorns" valued at $1bn.

Paul Troy, former marketing director at Moneysupermarket.com, has joined app-based banking service Monese as chief marketing officer. Troy, who worked at Confused.com until last year, has held a number of senior marketing roles.

The Financial Times has appointed Tia McPhee as global brand director, handing her responsibility for establishing a new brand marketing framework across the organisation. McPhee joins from entrepreneur network Tech Nation, where she was marketing director.

Geometry has appointed Till Hohmann as chief creative officer, EMEA. He joins from Serviceplan in Munich, where he was managing creative director. He has also previously held creative leadership roles in WPP networks Ogilvy, J Walter Thompson and Grey. Hohmann replaces Howard Smiedt, who moves to the role of EMEA creative chairman.

AKA Group, the collective of agencies specialising in influencing lifestyle and leisure choices, has appointed Nick Hurrell as chairman. Hurrell was one of the founders of M&C Saatchi, where he spent 11 years as joint chief executive and then chairman. After that, Hurrell co-founded HDMG, which later became Enter, then George & Dragon. He is also chairman of The Groucho Club.

Havas International, the international client management unit of Havas Group Media, has appointed Lizzie Nolan as executive vice-president, managing director for strategy and insights. Nolan joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty Asia-Pacific in Singapore, where she was head of integrated strategy.

The Open University has appointed Ceri Rose as marketing and communications director. Rose will take up the role in January, joining from NHS Blood and Transplant, where she is interim director of marketing and communications.