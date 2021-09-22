Movers and Shakers: Snap, Reddit, Engine, Bauer, ITV, Ogilvy, VCCP and more

Bountiful Cow has hired Adam Foley, the former ad chief of The Guardian, as its new chief executive.

McCann London CEO Sheryl Marjoram has left her role to become chief executive of Omnicom-owned rival DDB Group Sydney. Having spent two decades in the UK, the new role marks a return to her home country.

Grey London has bulked out its planning department and appointed joint heads of strategy, Annalisa Roy and Asad Shaykh, after a hiring spree by chief strategic officer Raquel Chicourel over the past couple of months.

Snap has appointed former Facebook marketing director, Leila Woodington, in a newly created position as director of business marketing for Europe and the Middle East (EMEA).

Former VCCP Media CEO Catherine Becker has landed a new role as UK chief executive of Freeda, a digital media agency that creates content for social media channels such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Reddit has launched its first UK brand campaign, marking a year since it opened its first UK office, and appointed the current marketing director of Tinder, Laurelle Potter, as UK general manager. Potter will start in October and said she was excited to “propel Reddit’s mission of bringing community and belonging to all”.

Engine Creative has hired Charlie Hurrell to the newly created role of chief client officer, where she will lead account management and take overall responsibility for client partnerships. Previously, Hurrell was at Pablo London, where she worked on the “Leave them certain” campaign, which encouraged people to consider organ donation.

Bauer Media Audio has named four chief marketing and partnerships officers. Anne-Marie Lavan is appointed chief marketing officer; Steve Parkinson becomes chief strategic partnerships and events officer; Graham Bryce is chief operating officer; and Ben Cooper assumes the role of chief content and music officer.

ISBA's Origin chief, Richard Halton, has departed for US streaming company Roku and will be replaced by Tracey Kitt, the former chief operating officer of YouView.

Paul Smith, former Wireless Group MD, has joined audio advertising platform AdTonos as senior vice-president of sales, to support global growth with a primary focus on the UK. Before his appointment, Smith was part of the senior leadership team at Wireless, and before that was the youngest commercial director at media owner Global.

ITV has appointed its first chief product officer, Deep Bagchee. A former chief product officer at The Economist Group, he will lead the broadcaster's strategy across all of its future digital products and services.

Ogilvy has announced that Ben Messiaen has been named the chief client officer for EMEA. Messiaen started his Ogilvy career at Ogilvy Brussels and then moved to Ogilvy Paris, where he has been for the past 15 years; he will remain in Paris for the role.

Independent creative studio Coffee & TV has promoted previous head of production Sarah Walsh to a newly created role as group commercial director. She will drive the studio’s ongoing expansion, develop its production capabilities and deepen direct-to-brand relationships. Coffee & TV has also appointed Pete Burch as senior producer.

VCCP has named its new head of retail as Rob Sellers, where he will be responsible for the retail creative unit and start with immediate effect. Sellers most recently worked for Engine, establishing its Growth Studio, and prior to that he worked for Grey London for eight years, before leaving in 2020.

Snap has made three key hires on the Talent Partnerships team. Julie Bogaert has joined in a newly created role as head of EMEA talent partnerships. She previously worked for Facebook and Instagram as their strategic partnerships manager. She will be based in Paris. Racquel Douglas has joined as manager of sports talent partnerships, based in Los Angeles; and Emily McDonnell has joined as manager of EMEA talent partnerships, based in London, and will report to Bogaert.

TMW Unlimited, part of agency group Unlimited, has hired Steve Garside as divisional head of new business and marketing. Garside joins from MRM, and will now be responsible for TMW Unlimited’s business and marketing efforts across its London, Bristol and Reading offices.

Creative influencer marketing agency The Fifth has named Barry Louth as client growth director. Having previously worked as the director of media strategy, innovation and investment at Sky, Louth will now work with The Fifth on its relationships with clients such as Disney, Facebook and YouTube.

Orchard has appointed two new business directors, with Nina Tsalapatanis as the group business director and Vince Prochilo as senior business director of the Hyundai account. The former has more than 10 years of experience in healthcare advertising, having worked for Saatchi and Saatchi Wellness and Publicis Life Brands, and the latter has worked for Mitsubishi Motors and on the Toyota account at Oddfellows Dentsu.

The Snap Agency has appointed Barry Ryan as its new head of marketing. Ryan has previously held senior roles at Tactus Group and 3PL; he will now be tasked with growing the agency’s digital strategy, SEO and online presence.

Digital agency Mediaworks, headed by Declan Kelly, has confirmed the opening of its first international office in Dublin. It aims to grow the business there to 30 staff members in the next 18 months. Mediaworks currently has 150 staff across offices in England and Scotland.

Performance marketing agency MediaVision has made three key hires: Helen Milestone as senior client lead, Emanuele Rossi as head of paid media, and Bethan Howe as senior content lead.

Amar Singh has made the move to MKTG as head of content and communications, having previously been the senior brand manager for Budweiser.

Optilan, a security and communications systems integrator company, has appointed Kari Williams as its new sales and marketing director. Williams joins from Rolls Royce, where she was vice-president of marketing.