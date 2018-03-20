Movers and shakers: Specsavers, British Airways, Rapp, Ogilvy, Samsung and more

Barclaycard's former chief marketer Katherine Whitton (pictured above) is joining Specsavers to replace the outgoing veteran global brand director Richard Holmes. Holmes is retiring from the high street opticians giant after 11 years with the company. Whitton left Barclaycard last year following a restructure and will join Specsavers in May.

Abigail Comber, global head of brands and marketing for British Airways, is leaving the airline after a career that spans 26 years. She has been succeeded by Hamish McVey, who has been promoted from head of product to head of brands and marketing.

Sam Grant has replaced Russell Taylor as chief marketing officer of Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, and has restructured its marketing team. Grant was previously marketing director of Samsung's IM division (mobiles, tablets, wearables) and has been at the Korean consumer tech giant for over two years. Taylor left in at the end of 2017 and his LinkedIn profile currently states that he's looking for new opportunities.

Al Mackie, executive creative director at Rapier, is joining Rapp as chief creative officer, replacing Ben Golik. Mackie will lead the agency’s creative output and joins chief executive Chris Freeland and senior vice-president for strategy Shiona McDougall on the leadership team.

Ogilvy UK has hired a new managing partner, Victoria Day, who will be working across a variety of Walgreens Boots Alliance brands for the agency. She was business director and then managing partner at Adam & Eve/DDB and was primarily responsible for leading the Waitrose, Halifax and Max Factor accounts. Day has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi, where she led the P&G Beauty Hub across EMEA, WCRS and Inferno.

Noel Hamill has joined Ladbrokes Coral as chief marketing officer. He was formerly managing director, marketing, at EE.

Nigel Clarkson, formerly UK managing director of Oath, has been appointed as Exterion Media's chief revenue officer. He starts his new role on 16 April and will report directly to UK managing director, Dave King.

Atomic London strategy partner Richard Hill is leaving the agency after six years and Steve Hopkins has been promoted from strategist to a head of planning role.

Advertising research company Hall & Partners has hired Gaby Bell, former strategy head at M&C Saatchi, as its European chief executive, as it aims to transition to a brand consultancy.

Havas Group Media has hired MediaCom's Lindsay Macintyre as new business director across its London and Manchester offices. Macintyre will join the recently consolidated Havas UK new business and marketing team, reporting to group chief marketing officer Tracey Barber, and will drive marketing-led new business growth across the media group’s key brands of Havas Media, Arena Media and Havas Media International. She was associate director of marketing and new business at MediaCom.

Dare has appointed Caroline Sparkes as managing partner, alongside Chris Cavey and Scott Anderson as business directors. Sparkes will report directly to Dare chief executive Michael Olaye, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the agency as well as driving growth with new and existing clients, as the agency continues to strengthen its specialised digital offering. She joins from Critical Mass, where she was business development & marketing director.

Patricia MacDonald, the former chief strategy officer at Isobar, has joined Weber Shandwick as managing director of strategy and insights. McDonald has previously help senior roles at advertising agencies including Bartle Bogle Hegarty and CHI & Partners (now The & Partnership London).

Teads, the advertising marketplace has appointed Jacque O’Donnell, former head of magazines from News UK and ex-sales director at Immediate Media, to join its London office as group commercial director. O’Donnell will lead and up-skill the commercial arm of the business.

MediaCom has appointed Ben Rickard as chief digital and data officer. The role will see Rickard lead MediaCom UK's digital and data transformation. He joins from Wavemaker, where he was senior partner. He starts April 9 and will report to Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK.

Quantcast has appointed Carolyn Watt as EMEA director of strategy and innovation, reporting to EMEA managing director Matt White. She has joined from Yabber Digital, a consulting business she founded in 2009.

Global entertainment agency PMK•BNC has hired Naomi Ticehurst as head of influencer marketing in the UK. Ticehurst will be responsible for the strategic influencer framework for the agency’s UK, European and global clients. She joins from ThinkJam where she was client services director and will report to PMK.BNC's managing director, Kevin Gessay.