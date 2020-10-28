Movers and Shakers: Spotify, Now, Calvin Klein, Essence, New Commercial Arts, AAR

Now has appointed Gabrielle Bell, the former chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi, as its chief strategy officer. She completes the shop’s senior line-up, which comprises chairman and founder John Townshend, chief executive Larissa Vince and chief creative officer Ben da Costa. Head of strategy Ben Stewart, who has been leading the agency’s strategic thinking since the departure of Kate Waters for ITV in February last year, will report to Bell.

Spotify is hiring digital media veteran Jane Loring to lead its pan-European sales operation as the music and streaming giant looks to bolster its commercial teams in EMEA and the UK. She was previously European general manager of now-defunct lifestyle publisher Mode Media. The streaming platform has also hired Darren Thompson, the former UK head of sales at video adtech company Teads, as director of sales, vertical UK.

Calvin Klein has appointed Linh Peters as its global chief marketing officer. Peters was most recently vice-president of loyalty, partnerships, and licensed stores product and marketing at Starbucks. CK’s CMO role had been vacant since Marie Gulin-Merle left to join Google as vice-president of global ads marketing in late 2019.

New Commercial Arts has brought in Mary Johansen and Kenny Meek as its second creative team. Johansen and Meek join from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the agency dedicated to Apple. They also have worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and BBC Creative.

Flo Heiss and James Cooper, formerly creative partners at Dare, Wieden & Kennedy and Anomaly, are launching an "automated" creative production company, called Creative Content Works, in partnership with the CGI and digital content outfit Visual Method. CCW will comprise 70 people in London, Manchester, Sofia and Innsbruck.

Pitch consultancy AAR has appointed Andrew Bloch to lead its PR consultancy practice. Bloch, former managing partner at Frank, will take over the PR division from Alex Young, who will be leaving AAR to set up her own consultancy.

Buzz Bingo has appointed Harry Lang as marketing director. He was previously managing director of Brand Architects.

Essence has made four promotions to its EMEA executive leadership team. Ryan Storrar, previously senior vice-president, head of media activation EMEA, becomes chief operating officer. Head of media planning Clare Chapman becomes executive vice-president, head of media. VP client partner Anna Berry becomes SVP head of client services, and VP data strategy Sherif Guindy becomes SVP data strategy.

Advertising industry charity Nabs has appointed two new members to its Manchester committee: Natalie Marshall Foxwell, managing partner at PHD Manchester, and Carolina Guttierez, client services director at The & Partnership in Manchester.