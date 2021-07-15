Movers and Shakers: TBWA, Iris, Kantar, Asda, Pinterest, ScienceMagic, Dentsu

Sara Tate, chief executive of TBWA\London, has resigned from the Omnicom agency to pursue a career as a consultant and leadership coach.

Tate’s replacement at TBWA\London is Larissa Vince, who recently quit independent creative agency Now after less than two years.

Iris has appointed Steve Bell as global chief executive, replacing fellow co-founder Ian Millner, who is moving to a dual role across Iris and parent company Cheil Worldwide.

Data, insights and consulting company Kantar will appoint Chris Jansen as group chief executive from November – its second CEO in less than a year.

KFC chief marketing officer Meghan Farren is leaving the fast-food giant to join Asda in October as the supermarket’s chief customer officer.

Pinterest has appointed former Guardian commercial chief Nick Hewat as sales director for the UK and Ireland, handing him responsibility for "persuading brands of the unique virtues of the platform".

ScienceMagic, the agency co-founded last year by former Guardian Media Group chief executive David Pemsel, has appointed Accenture Interactive’s Hannah Matthews as chief brand officer.

Dentsu Group has appointed its creative chief Jean Lin as executive officer. Former Isobar CEO Lin will guide the development of Dentsu Sustainable Business Solutions.

Kim Walker is joining Harbour Collective as a partner, taking the number of partners at the company to six, as it gears up for expansion.

You & Mr Jones has hired Virginie Douin, Amazon’s former head of global agency partnerships, as a partner.

Former TMW new business chief Matt Lambert has joined Miroma Group as its first group head of new business.

Imagination has promoted Richard Hannah to UK managing director. Hannah will report to chief executive Patrick Reid and oversee all client and business needs for the UK.

Publicis Groupe has appointed Sergio Lopez to the new position of executive vice-president, global head of production, reporting to global CEO Arthur Sadoun and global chief strategy officer and Le Truc co-founder Carla Serrano. Lopez brings 25 years’ experience in advertising and entertainment and joins from McCann Worldgroup, where he was chief production officer and MD of Craft Worldwide.

Meanwhile Maurice Lévy, chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe, has joined The Genesis Prize Foundation’s advisory board. The Genesis Prize is a global award that celebrates Jewish achievement and contribution to humanity.

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Paul Shearer as global creative client leader, leading creative for global clients including Microsoft, HSBC, Dell, Pfizer, Shell, Nestlé and Unilever. Shearer joins from BBDO, where he was CCO and creative council chairman across the EMEA region.

Pernod Ricard UK has appointed Leanne Banks as marketing director to lead the company’s digital transformation. Banks replaces Raja Banerji and joins from consumer jewellery brand Monica Vinader, where she has been general manager of brand and marketing since January 2020.

M/SIX has made four key appointments in the UK: Victoria Bickle joins as UK chief client officer; Stacey Perry as chief digital officer; Laura Sweeney as FMCG client lead; and Patrick Minard as performance client lead.

Full-service agency Team Eleven has appointed Procter & Gamble head of media Jo Vaughan as its strategy director. Vaughan has more than 20 years’ experience in FMCG, working across P&G brands in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as extensive experience in media planning.

Acast has hired Daniella Murphy as creative director UK, to lead the London-based in-house creative team. Murphy joins from Havas, where she led creative solutions for its media and entertainment clients, including the BBC, UKTV, PayPal, giffgaff, Kia and The Open University.

Jacqui Canney has departed as global chief people officer of WPP after two years to become chief people officer of ServiceNow, a digital workflow company. There was no immediate word on how WPP plans to replace Canney, who was the first person to hold the job at the world's biggest agency group.

Finn has poached Jack Deacon from AKQA in Berlin to lead its strategy department. Deacon brings 13 years of integrated strategy experience to the agency.

Clear Channel Europe has appointed André Azadehdel as chief information officer. Azadehdel was most recently working at Clear Channel LaunchPad and he will oversee an international team spanning 17 markets.

The Beyond Collective has hired new business specialist Oli Richards as its first chief marketing officer. Richards joins from Dentsu Creative, where he held the role of new business and marketing director, working across UK agencies including DentsuMB, Isobar and John Brown.

Who Wot Why is expanding its account and creative services departments with a pair of senior hires. Chris Doggett joins as senior account director from Dentsumcgarrybowen, and Jo Vine arrives as creative services manager, moving from Futurebrand London.

Metro Bank has appointed Simi Dubb to the new role of director of colleague experience and inclusion. Dubb, who joins from British American Tobacco, will report to chief people officer Carol Frost, with responsibility for "continuing to evolve and embed a truly diverse and inclusive colleague experience right across the bank".

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has hired Ed Turner in the new role of director of media. Turner joins from Copa90, where he was chief media officer, having previously spent six years at sports marketing agency Engine.

Luxury homewares brand, Cox & Cox, has appointed Paul Strudwick to its senior leadership team as marketing director. Strudwick has more than 18 years’ experience managing multimillion-pound global marketing campaigns on a global scale, working for brands such as BSkyB, Charles Tyrwhitt and most recently leading the marketing function at Sofa.com.

TMW Unlimited has strengthened its female leadership by promoting Emma Norman to chief client officer and Karen Morris to client services director.

The Maverick Group is shaking up its leadership team: Chris Tedman, previously chief operating officer, will become managing director; while current MD and co-founder Carron Edmonds will move to a new chairperson role, tasked with overseeing the overall growth of the group.