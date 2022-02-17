Movers and Shakers: TBWA\London, Publicis Media, Wavemaker, Diageo and more

TBWA\London has appointed Sandie Dilger, Ogilvy’s head of strategy, as chief strategy officer.

Publicis.Poke has appointed Alison Hoad as its chief strategy officer.

Karen Blackett, the UK country manager of WPP and UK chief executive of Group M, has been appointed a non-executive director of Diageo. She will sit on the audit, nomination and remuneration committees of the FTSE-100 drinks giant when she joins the board in June.

M&C Saatchi has appointed former Ikea sustainability chief Joanna Yarrow to front M&C Saatchi Life, a consultancy that aims to make "sustainable living mainstream".

Nick Clegg has been promoted to president of global affairs at Meta and will “lead our company on all our policy matters”. His new role puts him at the same “level” of seniority as Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, and Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer, the company said. Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister, joined the owner of Facebook as vice-president of global affairs and communications in 2018.

Adam & Eve/DDB will no longer have joint chief executives, as Tammy Einav is taking sole responsibility for the UK agency as its CEO and Mat Goff is to move to New York as CEO of its North America operation, as part of a leadership restructure.

Wavemaker's chief data officer David Fletcher is to leave the agency in the summer after 36 years.

Mother has appointed Felix Richter, co-chief creative officer at Droga5 New York, as the first chief creative officer of its London agency.

Carter Murray, global CEO of Interpublic Group creative agency FCB, will depart in March. Tyler Turnbull, CEO of FCB North America, will replace Murray as global CEO.

Publicis Media has appointed Rachel Hall to lead its new Advanced TV solution in the UK, PMX Lift.

ScienceMagic has appointed 72andSunny’s Maximilian Weigl as senior director of brand strategy and planning.

Lucy Barrett, client director at Radiocentre, has been appointed as the inaugural president of the World Radio Alliance. Fourteen trade associations representing broadcasters and sales houses in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia have joined forces through the Alliance to raise the profile of radio to advertisers. Alongside her role at Radiocentre, Barrett will represent the group and steer its activities.

MadeBrave has promoted Steven Hadden and Paul Kirkley. Hadden will move from his role as creative director to executive creative director and Kirkley from client services director to managing director.

John Lewis Partnership has appointed Charlotte Lock as its first pan-Partnership customer director.

Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science has promoted UK managing director Garrett O’Reilly to chief executive.

Birds Eye has appointed former Molson Coors strategy leader Jim Shearer as marketing director, UK and Ireland.

Organic has appointed Dids Reeve as the agency’s new head of paid media. Reeve is joining the team from AccuraCast where she was agency marketing lead.

WPP’s global creative content production company, Hogarth, has appointed Mehta as global executive creative director. He is the first person in the company's history to hold the role and joins from MediaMonks and S4 Capital.

Engage has made a series of appointments with 15 additions across marketing, delivery, design, and SEO. The new recruits include Yasmin Russell as head of marketing and Laura Mansfield as head of design.

Rune Gustafson has been appointed by 55/Redefined Board as its new chair. Gustafson has held several senior executive roles including chief executive at Interbrand in London.

The Professional Publishers Association has appointed Harmsworth Media chief executive Nina Wright as its chair. Wright was appointed following the two-year tenure of Tom Bureau, executive chairman of Immediate Media, and will take up the position in February 2022.

Creative X’s Jayshree Viswanathan and Anyone’s Amy Dick have been named as SheSays London joint presidents. The pair will be taking over from Ogilvy’s Joyce Kremer after two years.

Viswanathan and Dick have both been actively involved in SheSays’ global creative network for women in a variety of roles. Viswanathan recently joined Creative X at Meta as a senior creative and was named one of Campaign’s Faces to Watch in 2019. Dick is head of impact at Anyone, an app that gives access to mentors and networks via five-minute, one-to-one phone calls.

Rapp UK has promoted Carolyn Stebbings to the new position of chief operating and inclusion officer. Stebbings will be moving from her roles as managing director at Code and senior vice-president data and tech at Rapp UK.

The Ninety-Niners has appointed Richard Dennison as executive creative director, which will be the agency’s first creative leadership role since it was set up in late 2020. Dennison has worked at several leading UK creative agencies including RKCR, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and MullenLowe.

Given has appointed Amanda Jones as planning director. Jones formerly worked at Leo Burnett and M&C Saatchi and will be joining from her most recent role as planning director at The Gate in London.

MMT Digital has appointed Matt Warren to the new role of chief growth officer. Warren joins from Kin & Carter, where he was European executive client director. He was also previously managing director of Grey London’s innovation unit and a director at Razorfish and AKQA.

Incubeta has bolstered its senior team with a series of promotions and recruits. Andrew Turner has been promoted to chief revenue officer, James Sleaford to chief growth officer and Claire Burgess to director of delivery. Charlie Davison will be joining the company as growth consultancy director.

Roast has appointed Will Jennings as head of paid media. Jennings will be joining from his role as paid media director at Jellyfish.

Jamie Corby and Lisa Cousins have been appointed as strategy directors at Bow & Arrow, and Ishaan Sethi will join as associate product director.

Starcom has promoted business directors Sophie Barr and Danny Weitzkorn to managing partners, welcoming them to the Starcom UK leadership team led by chief executive Nadine Young.

Digital product and service studio Ustwo has appointed Caroline Sparkes as executive growth director, Europe. She joins its European leadership team and will be focused on business development; reporting to Nicki Sprinz, Europe managing director.