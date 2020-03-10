Movers and Shakers: Three, Golding, Heartfield and Murphy start-up, Leo Burnett, Debenhams

Leo Burnett London has appointed alumnus Mark Elwood as executive creative director, 22 years after he first joined the agency as a typographer. Elwood leaves MullenLowe London, where he has been executive creative director since October 2017. Reporting to chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani, Elwood will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Leo Burnett's creative department.

James Murphy, David Golding and Ian Heartfield have made a trio of hires for their upcoming start-up. The Adam & Eve founders and outgoing Bartle Bogle Hegarty creative chief have poached Rob Curran, chief experience officer at Wunderman Thompson, to lead the customer experience practice at the new venture, which is set to launch later this year.

They have also brought on Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions as their first creative team. The pair, who will report to Heartfield, join from Leo Burnett London, where they have worked since 2017.

Three UK chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell is leaving the business in the summer as part of a major restructure that will involve the merging of its marketing and customer teams. Elaine Carey, currently chief commercial officer at Three Ireland, will move to the same role in the UK later this month to lead the newly combined team. Halliwell joined in 2017 from Harvey Nichols.

VMLY&R London has hired Adam Noel as creative partner, reporting to chief creative officer Laurent Simon. Noel is tasked with managing the agency’s creative department of 40 people. He worked with Simon while as a freelancer at BBC Creative and was previously a creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

Debenhams has named Andrea Abbis its new marketing operations director. She joins from Sainsbury’s, where she was head of marketing, trade planning and media. Abbis joined Debenhams on 9 March.

Edinburgh-based creative agency Whitespace has become part of global digital network Isobar and renamed "Whitespace, an Isobar company". It will continue to be led by joint managing partners Iain Valentine and Phillip Lockwood-Holmes, and will not be merged into Isobar.

AnalogFolk’s US executive creative director, Carren O’Keefe, is moving to the independent agency’s fledgling Amsterdam office in the same role. O’Keefe will be the creative lead on Nike, Johnnie Walker and Tommy Hilfiger.

Tom Loxley and Shem Law have taken over as joint editors of Immediate Media’s Radio Times. They replace Mark Frith, who was named editorial director in 2017. Immediate said Frith has stepped down from the position and is "leaving consumer magazines to pursue a career elsewhere".

Wavemaker has recruited Elliott Millard to be UK head of planning. He was previously group managing partner at OMD EMEA.

Artificial-intelligence and machine-learning company Third Foundation has appointed Shirelle Grant as chief operating officer. She was previously director of client management at YouGov.

Mubaloo, part of IPG Mediabrands’ Reprise, has promoted Karl Loudon to the newly created role of managing partner, Enterprise and Mubaloo. He reports to Craig Lister, chief executive of the Reprise UK.

New audio content start-up Novel, which was launched six months ago by journalists behind the award-winning Bellingcat podcast, has picked Dentsu executive director of creative James Morris and Beano chief commercial officer Matt O’Mara as non-executives and shareholders. Novel has also appointed Michelle Cfas, previously OMD EMEA’s content lead, as it looks to scale growth.