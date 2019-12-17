Movers and Shakers: TikTok, Coca-Cola, Specsavers, Birds Eye, Creature

TikTok has promoted EMEA marketer Richard Waterworth to general manager for the UK. Waterworth, who joined the video-sharing platform in September from Google’s YouTube, will now oversee TikTok's UK operations. He will continue to lead TikTok's marketing efforts in EMEA as acting general manager for the region.

Coca-Cola will bring back the position of chief marketing officer after two years when Manolo Arroyo takes up the role on 1 January. Arroyo will also continue in his current position of president, Asia-Pacific. He succeeds chief growth officer Francisco Crespo, who is retiring after a three-decade career with the soft-drinks giant.

Specsavers has poached Nicola Wardell, chief client officer at Havas London, as managing director of its in-house creative agency. Wardell joins in February after three years at Havas and will manage a team of 90 people. The appointment follows the promotion of UK marketing director Tim Orton to domiciliary trading director.

Birds Eye has appointed Sarah Koppens as marketing director, succeeding Steve Challouma, who will become general manager UK at the frozen-food business on 1 January. Koppens returns to marketing after an eight-year career break in which she managed a property development business while bringing up her two children. Between 2008 and 2011, she was director of marketing at Cadbury.

Creature has recruited Lisa Spinks as its first managing director as the agency prepares for its "next phase of growth". Spinks began her career at agencies including TBWA, St Luke’s and MCBD, before taking a seven-year break from advertising to raise a family. During this period, she consulted for Arcadia, Marks & Spencer and London Capital Group.

MSQ Partners has hired Malcolm Boxall to lead media investment and expand its buying capability as chief investment officer. Boxall will join the agency group in the New Year from Publicis Media-owned Blue 449 and Spark Foundry, where he was most recently also chief investment officer.

Nick Brien, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network Americas, is to quit after two-and-a-half years – the latest in an exodus across the Japanese-owned agency group. Jacki Kelley, president and chief client officer at Dentsu Aegis US, will succeed Brien on 1 January.

Roxi, a music-streaming business with a raft of popstar shareholders, has appointed Rupert Howell as independent non-executive chairman. Howell was previously at Reach, where he worked for six years until September, most recently as group development director. He is also a founder of HHCL and ex-managing director of ITV.

Karmarama has chosen Zoe Eagle as managing partner. She joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where she has been business lead since 2015. The agency has also promoted group new business director Laura Vipond to managing partner, new business.

Meanwhile, Peter Dolukhanov has left his role as chief technology officer at Karmarama to launch Decoded Consulting, billed as "a modern technology leadership practice offering CTO services, helping businesses grow and scale using technology, digital products and services". In 2009, Dolukhanov co-founded Nice Agency, which was acquired by Karmarama in 2014.

Holiday comparison and deals website Icelolly.com has appointed Simon Lloyd as chief marketing officer. Lloyd, who takes up the role on 6 January, joins from Auden, where he was also chief marketing officer.

VCCP has poached Stephen Cross and Simon Connor to be senior creatives. They join from Havas London, having previously worked together at Mcgarrybowen and Karmarama. They are also co-founders of Two Fingers Brewing Co.

Integrated creative agency Perq Studio has promoted creative director Nikki Burton to company director. Burton joined Perq in January 2018 from Beyond Communications.

Social Chain Media has appointed Richard White as head of gaming and Tom Whitlow as head of podcasting. White joins from Hill & Knowlton Strategies, where he was senior account manager, and Whitlow from Global, where he was senior creative account manager.