Movers and Shakers: TikTok, Dentsu Aegis Network, MediaLink, Facebook, R/GA

Wendy Clark has this week taken up her new role of global chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, becoming the first female boss of a global agency network. Clark joins from DDB Worldwide, where she was chief executive. She joined the Omnicom network in 2016 from Coca-Cola, where she had been one of the company’s top marketers.

Kevin Mayer has resigned as chief executive of TikTok, citing political pressure over recent weeks and the impact this will have on his global role. Mayer, who is also the chief operating officer of TikTok parent ByteDance, was appointed to the dual roles only in mid-May. He joined following a 15-year career at The Walt Disney Company, most recently as chairman of direct-to-consumer and international.

Kathleen Saxton has shut her executive search firm The Lighthouse Company and joined strategic advisory firm MediaLink as executive vice-president and managing director to lead its European operations. In her new role, which she started on 1 September, Saxton reports to Michael Kassan, founder, chairman and chief executive of MediaLink. She will also work with British parent company, Ascential, which owns Cannes Lions.

Following the exit of chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio, another top Facebook exec is leaving the company, according to CNBC: Brian Boland, vice-president of partnerships, product marketing, operations, partner engineers and analytics. Boland has been at the social-media company for 11 years, having joined from Mirosoft as director, product marketing, and later holding roles including VP advertising technology.

Masaya Nakade, who left his role as executive creative director at AKQA London in April, has relocated to Japan to take up the same role at R/GA Tokyo. His new job follows a brief stint as brand consultant at online fashion marketplace Vinted in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Berlin-based Eyeo, the maker of Adblock Plus, has appointed Stephen Hardisty as chief technology officer. He previously held the same role at German real estate portal ImmobilienScout24.

Influencer marketing agency Takumi has launched creative division Takumi X, which will use a “creator-led” approach to influencer marketing. The company has appointed Jim Meadows as chief strategy officer, a new role that will include leading Takumi X. Meadows joins from Manchester-based Commit, where he was founder and strategy director.

Influencer martech start-up Q-83 has appointed Chris Henley as head of sales and partnerships for the UK and Europe. He was previously sales and partnerships manager at The Influencer Marketing Show and The Influencer Marketing Awards.

Neverland has promoted Tom Trevelyan to head of account management. He joined the agency last July as business director from Havas London, where he was senior account director.