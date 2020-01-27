Movers and Shakers: TikTok, Verizon, Channel 4, Uber, Carat, Heineken, Vodafone

Stuart Flint, Verizon Media’s vice-president for EMEA and Latin America, is joining TikTok. Flint announced on LinkedIn that he will run TikTok's European commercial business and will join in April.

Kristiana Carlet, vice-president for sales across the Nordics, Italy and Spain, will take over from Flint as head of EMEA at Verizon.

Jonathan Allan, chief commercial officer at Channel 4, has been promoted to chief operating officer as part of a restructure. Allan succeeds Keith Underwood, who is leaving Channel 4 after 10 years. Matt Salmon, head of agency and client sales, will become interim director of sales.

Channel 4 has also hired Sophie Lloyd, lead creative for branded entertainment at Mother, in the new role of branded entertainment and creative leader. Lloyd will report to Jonathan Lewis, head of digital and partnership innovation.

Rachael Pettit has left her role as director of marketing for the UK, northern and eastern Europe at Uber. The ride-hailing company's head of marketing EMEA, Patrick Stal, has also departed. He has been replaced by David Mogensen, Google’s former marketing boss for northern Europe.

Matt Willifer, former chief strategy officer at Engine, is to join Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat in the same role. Starting in his new position in February, Willifer will report to chief executive Jo Sutherland. He left Engine last August after eight years at the agency.

Heineken has promoted Michael Gillane from director of data-driven commerce and market intelligence to UK marketing director, replacing Cindy Tervoort, who will relocate to the Netherlands to become managing director of Beerwulf, Heineken’s online craft beer retailer. Reporting to UK managing director David Forde, Gillane starts his new role on 1 February.

Anne Stilling has been appointed global director of brand and media at Vodafone, taking over from Sara Martins de Oliveira, who left last July. Stilling has worked at Vodafone since 2009. She took on the role of director of brand communication and media in 2015 and will relocate from Germany to London for the new job.

M&C Saatchi has appointed Gareth Davis, of packaging company DS Smith, and Colin Jones, of Centaur Media, as non-executive deputy chairman and non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee respectively. They will take up the positions on 3 February.

Virgin Group has named former Barclays marketing director Claire Hilton its head of global brand development. Hilton worked at Barclays from 2003 to October 2019 in a series of senior marketing roles, most recently managing director, brand and insight.

Publicis Sapient has poached AKQA’s Ian Wharton to be executive creative director, in a new role forming part of the company’s global experience team. Wharton will be based in London and report to John Maeda, Publicis Sapient’s chief experience officer, who joined in August 2019.

Oliver has appointed former AKQA account director Chloe McCloskey to the new role of global head of content and communities for Unilever’s in-house creative agency U-Studio. McCloskey is tasked with enhancing U-Studio’s communications across media platforms.

VCCP Media has unveiled a new leadership structure, making a series of promotions and hiring Steve Taylor, formerly chief product officer at Hearts and Science, as joint chief strategy officer, alongside Simon Jenkins. Taylor succeeds Marie Oldham, who has been promoted to the newly created role of executive chair.

Tara Marus, previously chief operating officer, and Peter Bennett, formerly chief integration officer, are promoted to joint chief executives.

Copa90 has promoted head of global partnerships Simon Joyce to chief business officer. He succeeds James Kirkham, who has left to join independent music label Defected Records. Joyce has been at Copa90 since 2015.

The business has also hired Kate McGregor as its first head of client services. McGregor joins from Inkling Culture and Entertainment, where she was associate director. She previously spent seven years at Engine Sport.

Jump, Havas Media Group’s content and partnerships hub, has appointed Kevin Morosky and Tom Dunn creative directors, and Daniella Murphy strategy director. Morosky and Dunn join from We Are Social, where they have been creatives since 2018. Murphy joins from Wavemaker where she was creative lead across a series of accounts.

Jump: Dunn, Kelly Brown, Nick Wright, Murphy, Terri Squibb, Morosky

Publicis Media agency Spark Foundry has appointed Oliver Wood head of performance. He joins from Wavemaker where he was head of performance for global clients at Wavemaker UK. Wood’s appointment follows the integration of Blue 449 into Spark Foundry at the start of the year.

Karmarama has named Amy Gilmore head of planning. She was previously deputy head of planning at Grey London.

MullenLowe Mediahub has hired Richard Beecroft as R&D director. He joins after a career break travelling in South America. Before that, he spent five years as a strategist at MediaCom, where he was jointly responsible for leading the agency’s creativity programme.

Jungle Creations has named John Smith, the former chief executive of BBC Worldwide, its chairman. Smith invested in the business and has held an advisory role since 2018.

WPP has appointed Sandrine Dufour to its board as a non-executive director. Dufour is the chief financial officer of Belgian telecommunications company Proximus. She was previously deputy CFO and executive vice-president innovation at Vivendi, the owner of Havas.

Independent media agency Space & Time Media has hired Matt Read as group head of digital. Read was previously sponsored ads partner manager at Amazon.

Kazim Rashid and Ben Lawrence are co-founding partners of Loud, the new brand consultancy from audio platform Mixcloud. Rashid previously held the role of creative director at Mixcloud and Lawrence assumes his new role following nine years at Mixcloud as head of brand partnerships.

72andSunny Amsterdam has promoted Lauren Portelli to managing director. Meanwhile Hanneke Metselaar has risen to director of talent and culture, Sarah Sutton to director of strategy and Brendan Bell to director of brand management. Their promotions follow the appointment of Rey Andrade to executive creative director.

Biscuit Filmworks has added director Ben Strebel to its roster of directors in the UK and US. Known for blending cinematic realism with a surreal twist, Strebel works across commercials, music videos and short films. He has directed award-winning ads for brands including Nike, Samsonite, Apple, Lexus and BMW.