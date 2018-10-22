Movers and Shakers: TUI, McCann, The & Partnership, KP Snacks, Landor, Forward3D and more

Horry: joins TUI in November

TUI has appointed Tesco's former customer propositions director Toby Horry to the new position of director of brand marketing and content. Horry will start work at the travel company, which rebranded from Thomson last year, on 19 November and report to chief marketing officer Katie McAlister.

McCann Central has appointed Chris Falconer as managing director of McCann Demand, and Jacob Dutton as managing director of McCann Consulting. Dutton was previously managing partner at 383, while Falconer was managing director at Communicator.

The & Partnership has promoted Oliver Feldwick from head of digital strategy to global head of innovation, working across all markets and departments. Feldwick, who joined The & Partnership in 2014, will be responsible for ensuring the agency and its clients can make better use of new technologies, such as dynamic creative optimisation, personalisation, machine learning and artificial intelligence

Kevin McNair has been appointed marketing director at KP Snacks, the owner of brands including McCoy's, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells and Butterkist. He left Britvic in July after three years and was replaced by Bruce Dallas. McNair joined the soft-drink maker in 2015 after 19 years at Unilever.

Brand consultancy Landor has named Peter Knapp as chairman, in addition to his existing role of chief creative officer. He will continue to report to chief executive Jane Geraghty.

Independent creative agency Cult has hired Karl Velasco as group creative head of fashion & beauty to sit across both its London and New York offices. Velasco is a former creative director at Dazed. He will report into ECD Matt Watson and COO Caroline Westgate.

Forward3D, the performance marketing agency, has appointed 360i's James Townsend in the new role of global managing director. Townsend was 360i’s European chief executive, where he led the Converse, Lidl and Enterprise accounts, and was part of the Dentsu Aegis Network UK leadership team.

Stack has hired Merkle’s Andy O’Brien and Ian Skinner to expand its management team. O’Brien will join as head of data planning and Skinner will become head of data science. Both will work across strategic clients and report to chief data officer Mark King, who joined in March.

Tink Labs, a Hong Kong travel and tourism start-up, has hired Andrew Warner as chief marketing officer. He joins from Monster Worldwide, where he was executive vice-president and chief marketing officer responsible for Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Warner will be based in London, reporting directly to Terence Kwok, founder and chief executive of Tink Labs.

Two executives from The Mill have launched Untold Studios, an independent creative studio that will work across advertising, entertainment and technology. Untold Studios is led by chief executive Darren O’Kelly, former chief operating officer at The Mill, and chief creative officer Neil Davies, who was previously executive creative director at the production company.

Jeavon Smith, executive creative director at brand experience agency Amplify, has been promoted to partner and director as the shop expands its creative department.

BMF Media, the New York-based independent experiential marketing agency, has hired the former Apple marketing leader Craig MacIntyre to run its new London office and spearhead EMEA expansion.

MC&C’s newly appointed chief executive, Robin Trust, has unveiled a new-look senior team, with Genevieve Tompkins appointed chief strategy officer and Rob Watt managing partner.