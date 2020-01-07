Movers and Shakers: Twitter, Debenhams, M&C Saatchi, Mars, Kingfisher

Bruce Daisley, Twitter’s most senior executive in London, has quit as vice-president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa after eight years. Daisley joined from YouTube in 2012 and was instrumental in building Twitter’s presence as its UK managing director and then EMEA chief. He announced his departure in a series of tweets on Monday.

Debenhams has appointed former British Airways head of brand and marketing Abigail Comber as chief marketing officer as it prepares to close 19 stores this month as part of a rescue deal. Comber took over from interim marketing chief Erin Brooks on Tuesday and will play a "key part" in turning around the business, Debenhams chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said.

Giles Hedger, Justin Tindall and Raquel Chicourel have all left M&C Saatchi’s UK ad agency after requesting voluntary redundancy. The trio were chief executive, chief creative officer and chief strategy officer respectively. M&C Saatchi offered voluntary redundancy to all UK staff after losing the NatWest account in November.

Kantar has appointed Ian Griffiths, previously ITV's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, as chief financial officer, replacing Robert Bowtell. Griffiths announced his retirement from ITV in 2018 and stepped down in March 2019. He joins Kantar on 16 January.

Volker Doberanzke, a former UBS banker who joined Dentsu Aegis Network in February as global president of business operations, has departed the company to pursue other opportunities. Doberanzke, who was based at the London office, had not worked in the creative and media industries when he took the newly created role.

Ivor Falvey has left DAN after four years to join specialist recruiter Wilbury Stratton as director and global head of its media and entertainment practice, based in London. Falvey was global talent planning director at Dentsu Aegis, working with the executive board, talent and HR teams on succession and strategic workforce planning.

Mars Food has recruited Rafael Narvaez as chief marketing and R&D officer, filling a vacancy left in August 2019 when Clarence Mak moved to the role of president, Mars Wrigley China. Narvaez joins from PepsiCo, where he was vice-president, marketing and transformation, global foods group.

The Department for International Trade has named BT's Dan Ramsay director of the "GREAT" campaign, which promotes the UK overseas. According to the DIT, the campaign has a brand value of £271m and is the government's "most ambitious international marketing campaign ever". Ramsay, previously multi-brand marketing director at BT, replaces interim director Claire Pimm.

Kingfisher, the retail group that owns B&Q and Screwfix, has appointed Jean-Jacques Van Oosten to chief customer and digital officer. He joins from Lego, where he has been chief digital officer since April 2019. Van Oosten previously held roles at German retailer Rewe and Tesco, where he was chief information officer.

Paul Graham, the co-founder of Anomaly who went on to hold top marketing roles at Burberry and Versace, has joined Moët Hennessy, part of luxury powerhouse LVMH, as marketing and communications director for Champagnes, wine and spirits. Graham’s last permanent position was global chief marketing officer at Versace.

Nic Owen, president and partner at 72andSunny Amsterdam, has left the business. In a LinkedIn post, Owen revealed that he resigned in August, with his last day at the agency on 31 December, and is taking time out to become a full-time dad. He joined 72andSunny in 2013 as managing director.

Ralf Specht, who founded Spark44 with Jaguar Land Rover in 2011, has stepped down. A spokesperson confirmed his departure and said he had decided by mutual agreement to make way for new leadership. Alex Buck, who joined as independent chairman in January, takes over as interim chief executive with immediate effect.

Robin McCammon, previously director of global sports marketing at Adidas, has joined esports business Excel Esports as chief commercial officer. He joins after more than 18 years at Adidas. Excel has also appointed Wouter Sleijffers as chief executive. Sleijffers is the former CEO of Fnatic and managing director of MC3.GG. Meanwhile, founders Joel and Kieran Holmes-Darby take on new roles as chief people officer and chief gaming officer.

Talon founders and managing directors Frank Bryant and James Copley will take on the roles of group chief operating officer and UK chief executive at the independent agency. Both will report to group chief executive Barry Cupples. Chief media officer Charlie Goldring has also been promoted to chief commercial officer.

Clearcast has hired Sam Smith, head of audience services at the BBC, as its next managing director. Smith will join the TV advertising approval body in April. She succeeds Chris Mundy, who is leaving Clearcast after 11 years to become chief executive of media data science company RSMB. Mundy is also a former BBC head of audiences.

FleishmanHillard Fishburn has appointed Steve Hickson as creative director. He joins from MerchantCantos, where he held the same role.

Greater Manchester-based The Fresh Group has promoted Lee Harris to chief executive. Harris had been chairman at the events agency since 2017 and was previously managing director of LHM Consultancy.

Leeds-based digital performance marketing shop Connective3 has enlisted Will Levitt as senior PPC manager and Rob May as senior search strategist. Levitt joins from Brass and May from Edit, where they held the same titles.