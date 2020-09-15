Movers and Shakers: U-Studio, Morrisons, Starcom, Creature, Amazon, Neverland

Simone Forster, chief growth officer at Wunderman Thompson, is joining U-Studio – Oliver's dedicated in-house agency for Unilever – as its global managing director. Forster takes over from Alison Katter, who has been promoted to a new global managing director role across a range of clients. Forster has worked at Wunderman Thompson for more than a year and was director of client partnership at J Walter Thompson before that.

Rachel Eyre, group head of brand communications and creative at Sainsbury's, is joining Morrisons as its chief customer and marketing officer. She will take over from Andy Atkinson, who became group commercial director earlier this year, and report to chief executive David Potts when she joins in 2021.

Starcom has promoted managing director Nadine Young to become UK chief executive of the Publicis Groupe media agency. She replaces Mark Howley, who had been running Starcom since 2018 in a dual role. Howley will now solely focus on being chief operating officer of Publicis Media UK.

Creature has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Hanisha Kotecha as the agency's first chief client officer. Kotecha is the former managing director at Good Agency, which she originally joined in 2015 as business director, and left in February.

Amazon has appointed Ukonwa Ojo, global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics, as chief marketing officer for Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Ojo will take up the role on 21 September, with Andy Donkin, global head of Amazon Originals and Prime Video marketing, moving to a new job within Amazon that is yet to be confirmed.

Neverland has hired Ogilvy’s Noel Hamilton as its first executive creative director. Hamilton, who is originally from the US state of Georgia, is taking an equity stake, and will start at the agency on 5 October. She was global creative director at the WPP agency and previously worked at Grey Group and Adam & Eve/DDB.

Inés Ures, who joined Deliveroo last year as its first chief marketing officer, has left the company. Thea Rogers, who was previously chief communications, policy, and legal officer, has become chief customer officer, responsible for communications, policy, marketing, insights and loyalty.

Google has appointed Zoë Clapp as director, YouTube marketing UK. She joins after a six-month stint as chief marketing officer at Premiership Rugby, which she left in August. Before that, Clapp spent four years heading marketing at UKTV.

4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house agency, has promoted Eoin McLaughlin to deputy executive creative director and hired Lydia Raghavan as creative director. Both will report to ECD Lynsey Atkin. McLaughlin has been at 4Creative since 2016, when he joined from Droga5 New York, and has since worked on Channel 4’s award-winning campaigns including “Complaints welcome”, Derry Girls promo and “The Humans test”. Raghavan comes from Refinery29, where she has spent the past two years as associate creative director.

TBWA\London has promoted brand strategist Marie Conley to head of planning after just one year at the company. She will be reporting to chief strategy officer Anna Vogt, as will TBWA\London’s new strategy partner Elisa Edmonds, who has joined the agency after a decade at Engine and will be responsible for driving all of the strategic output on Pladis.

Oliver Kunze is also joining TBWA\London from the agency’s Singapore branch as international data director, where he will oversee the expansion of TBWA’s integrated data offering.

Insights and marketing analytics firm Delineate has appointed Deepa Shah as chief financial officer. She was CFO at Publicis Sapient UK until April and since then has been a portfolio CFO through her consultancy Lab Eight.

VaynerMedia London has appointed Zoe Mitchell as its first marketing and growth director. She joins from Wieden & Kennedy London, where she was new business director.

Ingenuity London has appointed Natalie Shaw as brand director. She previously worked at Mindshare, which she left in May after almost a decade, with her most recent role global head of new business.

The International Advertising Association UK has named Fou Brown as vice-president of diversity, inclusion and belonging, a newly created role. Brown is a global business director at MediaCom and has also joined the agency’s global council for DI&B.