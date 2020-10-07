Movers and Shakers: Vice, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, Virgin, McDonald's, Three

Jonathan Mildenhall, the former Airbnb chief marketing officer, has joined US digital bank Dave – not to be confused with the TV channel or the rapper – in the same position. Dave’s director of marketing, Jordan Gladstone, will continue in the post and report to Mildenhall. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mildenhall said Dave would enjoy a marketing budget above $100m (£78m) next year and he was targeting a Super Bowl ad slot in 2022.

Mildenhall will, meanwhile, move into the role of chair at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, the consultancy he jointly started in 2018, and of which Dave was a client. His co-founder Neil Barrie, who is based in London, has been named global chief executive of the consultancy, which has recently won business from Bumble and Condé Nast.

The third co-founder, Alexandra Dimiziani, left the company in January and returned to the UK from San Francisco. TwentyFirstCenturyBrand declined to comment on her departure.

Nadja Bellan-White, the long-serving Ogilvy executive and industry diversity champion, has been appointed Vice Media’s first global chief marketing officer. Bellan-White will report to chief executive Nancy Dubuc and start at the end of October. She joined Ogilvy & Mather in 2011 and was most recently executive partner and WPP team leader, as well as global managing director on the Unilever account.

Former Grey London creative chairman Adrian Rossi and ex-Domino’s chief marketer Emily Somers have joined a start-up independent network called The Constellation Collective. Rossi will be creative partner, while Somers will serve as client and marketing partner. The start-up has also hired David Pugh-Jones, who previously worked at Microsoft and BuzzFeed, as brand and strategy partner.

Virgin global chief brand officer and Virgin Enterprises managing director Lisa Thomas is leaving the group amid a leadership restructure. She will not be replaced.

Virgin's loyalty programme, Virgin Red, and the Virgin brand are being brought closer together, with Virgin Red chief executive Andrew Swaffield named chief commercial officer for Virgin Group in addition to his existing role. Holly Branson, chair of not-for-profit Virgin Unite, will be joining the senior team as chief purpose and vision officer.

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Ezinne Okoro as its first global chief inclusion, equity and diversity officer. In the newly created position, Okoro will report directly to global chief executive Mel Edwards. She was previously the first inclusion and diversity officer at fashion retailer H&M North America.

McDonald's has hired Katie Fallon as executive vice-president and chief global impact officer to lead a new global impact team focused on purpose. She joins from Hilton, where she was executive vice-president of global corporate affairs.

Three has named Aislinn O'Connor marketing director for UK and Ireland. She has worked at the network for nine years and was previously head of brand and marketing at Three Ireland. The move follows the role of Elaine Carey, who was previously chief commercial officer at Three Ireland, being expanded to also cover the UK, after the departure of former chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell.

Immediate Media has handed Duncan Tickell the new post of chief revenue officer. Tickell worked at the business as managing director, advertising and international, from 2011 until December 2018, when he left to found consultancy Alchemist Media.

Data science and marketing company Profusion has enlisted Mark Bauer as executive director of client experience. Bauer worked at Maxus (now part of Wavemaker) from 2011 to 2018, becoming chief client officer EMEA. Since then, he has held freelance client leadership and pitch consultancy roles at UM, Mindshare, WPP and Havas.

FCB Inferno has chosen Sharon Jiggins as chief marketing officer. She was previously managing director and executive vice-president. Jiggins has worked at FCB Inferno and its predecessor DraftFCB for more than two decades.

Yorkshire Building Society has appointed Mark Brayton as director, marketing and digital channels. He spent 18 years at Barclays, becoming marketing director at Barclays UK for the last two, before leaving in November 2018 to found a consultancy.

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK, has joined the trustee board at advertising and media industry charity Nabs.