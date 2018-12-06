Movers and Shakers: VMLY&R, Channel 4, Ogilvy, Unilever, Reach and more

Sharpe: exits VMLY&R during disciplinary process

Jon Sharpe, chief executive of Europe at VMLY&R, has left the company during a disciplinary process. Sharpe had only taken the job of running the agency, created from the merger of VML and Y&R, 10 weeks ago. Sharpe has denied the reports made by employees that prompted the investigation.

Channel 4's chief marketing and communications officer, Dan Brooke, is leaving after eight years. Brooke will leave the broadcaster in early 2019 to launch a marketing and communications business. His new company will focus on "helping companies be mission and purpose-driven".

Ogilvy has promoted Piyush Pandey, chairman of Ogilvy India, to be worldwide chief creative officer. He replaces Tham Khai Meng, who abruptly departed the agency in July.

Keith Weed will retire from his role as chief marketing officer at Unilever in May 2019, after 35 years at the company. The news comes in the wake of the appointment of Alan Jope as chief executive, replacing Paul Polman. Jope is president of the company's personal care division.

Reach, the owner of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, has appointed Jo Bacon, client lead for International Airlines Group at WPP, as chief marketing officer and director of invention. Bacon will start on 28 January and replaces Zoe Harris, who joined GoCompare.com as its chief marketing officer in the autumn.

Mark Lund, chief executive of McCann Worldgroup, has been appointed chairman of both the Advertising Standards Board of Finance and Broadcast Advertising Standards Board of Finance from June 2019. He replaces Sir Chris Powell, who has been in the role for the past nine years.

Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at taxi app Mytaxi, has joined Zoopla in the same role. He replaces Gareth Helm, who was the company's first chief marketing officer in 2015.

Teenage Cancer Trust has appointed Paul Brown, chief marketing officer at the Prince’s Trust, as its first permanent director of marketing and communications. He takes over from Alison Cowan, who has held the role on an interim basis since April.

Jellyfish has appointed Romain Bonnet in the newly created role of head of paid search, EMEA. He joined from Manning Gottlieb OMD and will report to the agency’s global head of paid media, Daniel Wilkinson.

PHD Manchester has appointed Liz Emerick as its first biddable media director. She was previously head of programmatic and social at Brainlabs. She will report to head of performance marketing Jamie Lyons.