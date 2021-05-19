Movers and Shakers: W&K, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, MG OMD, MediaCom, Grey, Cain & Abel

Neil Christie, director of growth markets at Wieden & Kennedy, is departing the creative network after 17 years. After a period of self-reflection during the Covid pandemic, Christie is leaving the advertising industry to study literature. Managing director of W&K London from 2004 to 2017, Christie established the agency as one of the most respected creative shops in the UK

Leo Burnett London’s chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani has been promoted to become the Publicis Groupe network’s global CCO. Sobhani will be responsible for evolving Leo Burnett’s creative standards, as well as recruiting and growing the next generation of creative talent, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

She replaces Liz Taylor, who has been appointed global CCO at Ogilvy, where she will have responsibility for creative across 132 offices in 83 countries. Taylor succeeds Piyush Pandey, who has been made chairman of global creative and continues as chairman of Ogilvy India.

Manning Gottlieb OMD has promoted Kat Bozicevich to managing director and Claire Marker to chief client officer. Bozicevich has been in a client development role at the agency for the past three years, working on its Mitsubishi, Estée Lauder, QuickBooks and government accounts. She also led the team that delivered the FCA’s PPI campaign, which recently won an IPA Effectiveness Bronze.

Marker’s promotion to chief client officer comes after more than 20 years with the agency, working on accounts including Virgin Media, Waitrose & Partners, Age UK and LNER.

MediaCom has appointed Nancy Lengthorn as its first global chief inclusion and culture officer. Lengthorn, who is currently head of inclusion and belonging at MediaCom UK and WPP, will become responsible for sharing existing diversity and inclusion schemes across the former's worldwide network, as well as conceiving new initiatives.

Javier Campopiano has been promoted to global creative partner at Grey, a new position responsible for overseeing the agency's creative work across Europe and Asia. He will report to John Patroulis, worldwide chief creative officer of Grey. He will also take on a new role driving the creative output on a global assignment at WPP. Campopiano will work closely with Patroulis and Rob Reilly, WPP's global creative chief, and work from the new Borderless Studio in Madrid.

Adam & Eve/DDB has merged Cain & Abel and Gutenberg Global to form a global in-house production agency. The combined agency, which will use the name Cain & Abel, will be led by Claire Bowers, managing director of Gutenberg since 2018, and Gary Whipps, chief operating officer of Gutenberg, both of whom will retain their job titles at the new entity.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has hired Christine Turner and Kevin Masters as creative directors. Turner and Masters will lead the Tesco business and oversee the supermarket’s creative output across above the line, in-store and social. They were previously group creative directors at VCCP, where they ran the Paddy Power account and created campaigns such as “Save our shirt”. Earlier in their careers, Turner worked at Adam & Eve/DDB, and Masters at DDB and Marcel in Sydney.

Oystercatchers has appointed Gill Huber as managing partner. She joins from Posterscope where she has worked for the past seven years and as chief client officer since 2018. Huber will report directly to managing director Richard Robinson and work closely with Suki Thompson, Oystercatchers' chair.

Wavemaker has appointed Nicolas Brézet as global media lead for its L’Oréal account, based in Paris. From 2016 to 2019 he was senior vice-president and head of behavioural data group at Ipsos in New York. Since then, he has worked as an independent consultant.

The Gate has appointed Andrea Ferlauto as design director. Her previous role was lead designer and art director at Who Wot Why. She has also worked at agencies including AnalogFolk and AKQA and for brands including Guinness, HSBC, Duracell, Grolsch and The Macallan.

Kids’ creative agency KidsKnowBest has appointed Ed Hallinan-Rhodes as strategy director. He joins from Havas Media’s Jump, where he was business director.

Kate Mander has joined Acast as commercial development manager UK and Ireland. Mander joins the company’s dedicated in-house creative team and will be responsible for major brand partnerships and activations. She will work closely with Acast’s top podcasting talent to build on the 58% increase in brand spend it recorded in the UK last year. Mander was head of talent partnerships at The Stylist Group until she left in November 2020 and founded partnerships agency Straight Talk Talent.

Vevo has hired Lindsey Saunders as the UK team’s business director. Saunders, who handled strategic sales and created bespoke campaigns for ITV for six years, will help develop and grow Vevo’s sales team by targeting key holding groups and spearheading both UK and international business. Saunders has also worked at Bell Media Canada, where she developed and sold multi-platform advertising campaigns incorporating television, online and integrated on-air content for CTV, CP24 and corresponding digital platforms.

Global brand experience agency Lively has appointed Steve Richards as chief operating officer. He is the founder of Unlimited Brands, which offers online education courses in marketing, and has held COO roles at Curation Zone, Mofilm and Wolff Olins. In his newly created role Richards will aim to reinforce the operational foundations of Lively and shift the business from disruptor to market leader. He will report to the founding partners Mike White and Mark Mitchell.

Newcastle-based creative digital agency Inspired has appointed Marc Cranston as director of business development. In the newly created role, Cranston reports to managing director Mark Patterson. Cranston previously spent more than nine years as business development manager at Mediaworks, also based in Newcastle. Inspired’s clients include Hitachi, Hays Travel and the NHS.

Independent digital media quality assurance platform Percept has appointed Dominic Trigg as CEO. He was previously chief revenue officer at Captify, has experience in advertising roles at Yahoo and Microsoft and will continue to be an advisor to several digital businesses, including Viztrade and Fifty Technology.

New business Experience is Everything launched this month to meet the rapid growth in demand for connected packaging. Created by former global strategy director at JWT and Imagination Paul Simonet, the new agency has appointed VCCP founder Ian Priest as non-executive director. He will work with a purpose-built team of creative, technology and marketing specialists offering end-to-end solutions for companies looking to maximise the value of their connected packaging with their customer base.

Rakuten Advertising has appointed Rakhee Jogia as international managing director. Jogia joined as business development manager in 2010 and since 2019 has been vice-president of publisher partnerships, international. As international MD, working out of the London office she will oversee the EMEA, LATAM and APAC markets. She succeeds Anthony Capano who becomes North American managing director.

Active International has appointed Cameron Swan as UK managing director. He previously held the same role in Australia.

Street PR has promoted Dorian Payne to managing director, as founder James Rix steps back to focus on the marketing agency digital business Crowdify Global and new pub venue Knowhere Special. Payne joined Street PR in 2005 as client services director. In addition to his new role, Payne will remain director of experiential for Crowdify, a role he took up in June 2020.