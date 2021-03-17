Movers and Shakers: W&K, TfL, TSB, Momentum, Ozone, HAT, Clubhouse, MediaLink

Wieden & Kennedy London creative leader Tony Davidson is leaving, after more than 20 years at the agency. Davidson, who is executive creative director, will exit W&K London in the summer, at the same time as his creative partner Iain Tait, who announced last year that he would also depart the agency in 2021. W&K is currently searching for replacements for Davidson and Tait.

Davidson is one of the most esteemed creative leaders in UK advertising. During his tenure at W&K, he has overseen campaigns such as Nike’s “Nothing beats a Londoner”, Honda’s “Power of dreams”, Three’s “Silly stuff. It matters”, Sainsbury’s “Live well for less” brand refresh and TK Maxx’s “Ridiculous possibilities”.

Chris Macleod, customer and revenue director at Transport for London, will retire this summer after 15 years. Macleod, who is a stalwart of Campaign’s Power 100 of top marketers, already holds a number of advisory and non-executive positions and is looking to expand his portfolio in this area. A TfL spokesperson said it would shortly be commencing a competitive internal and external recruitment process to find Macleod’s replacement.

Emma Springham, chief marketing officer at the Post Office, will join TSB in the same role in May. Springham will be responsible for brand, marketing, customer communications, digital sales journeys and social media. She replaces Emma Stacey, brand and marketing director, who has been working in the role on an interim basis. Former CMO Pete Markey left last month to become CMO at Boots.

Momentum Worldwide has promoted Kev Exley to UK executive creative director, replacing Mike Kettles, who moves into a growth consultancy role within the agency. Exley, who joined Momentum in 2017 as creative director before becoming creative partner, will lead the UK creative team.

Trak Ellis-Hill, meanwhile, has joined the IPG network in the newly created position of UK creative managing partner from her role of six years as ECD at You & Mr Jones-owned Mofilm. Ellis-Hill will drive content solutions across the experiential agency and report to Exley.

Audio-chat social network Clubhouse has named Maya Watson as head of global marketing. Watson joins from Netflix where served as director of social media for the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand offices and as director of editorial and publishing.

Richard Powell is to retire as director of the History of Advertising Trust, ending a four-year tenure during which HAT became the world’s largest advertising archive. Powell, 61, will step down in June, having played a major role in updating HAT’s image and relevance to today’s industry.

Glen Wilson has left Posterscope after 17 years at the company. His departure comes within months of being promoted to group managing director for out-of-home at parent company Denstu. He had been managing director at Posterscope since 2012 and previously client services director.

MediaLink has named Steve Hawker as director of business strategy and marketing EMEA. Hawker, who was until recently director of commercial marketing and design at Global, will work with Kathleen Saxton, executive vice-president and managing director of MediaLink’s European operations.

The Ozone Project has appointed Emma Cranston to the newly created role of head of client services. She joins from Manning Gottlieb OMD where she has worked for more than 14 years, most recently as head of display activation.

Independent media agency Altair has appointed Phil Bowman as AV director to head up its new TV department. Bowman’s previous role was senior group trading director at Publicis Media agency Spark Foundry.

Talent Republic has hired Meriel Bunney-Gillies in the newly formed role of partnerships director, with global responsibility for new business and strategy. Her previous role was head of creative development at LS Productions. Talent Republic’s recent work includes securing Snoop Dogg for last year’s Just Eat campaign.

Two former partners at Deloitte Digital have launches Studioworks, a new global platform to accelerate the growth of independent agencies and consultancies. Peter Sayburn and Gideon Hyde have worked together since 2004, first at Edengene, then Market Gravity from 2009 and Deloitte from 2017.

Immersive entertainment company Swamp Motel has promoted Cat Botibol from marketing director to the expanded role of marketing and strategy director. She originally joined the business part time last July, while also working as creative strategy director at Collective London.

RH Amar, which owns food brands including Cooks&Co, Mary Berry’s, Camp Coffee and The Original Waffle Company, has appointed Jenny Shipton as marketing controller. Shipton spent a decade at Pernod Ricard, most recently as global brand director, global travel retail, and since leaving the drinks company in 2018 has been brand and marketing director at Glh Hotels.

Dentsu has appointed Michel Mayor as Salesforce practice lead for Merkle EMEA and Dentsu’s CXM Service Line. Mayor, based in Geneva, was previously chief marketing technology officer for Dentsu North & Central Europe.

Leagas Delaney has appointed Jonathan Roberts as creative director. He rejoins the agency after six months away, having worked there in stints from 2017 to 2020 as a designer and design director. He has also worked at Net-a-Porter, Pentagram and DixonBaxi.