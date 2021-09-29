Movers and Shakers: Wavemaker, IPG, Facebook, Tribal Worldwide and more

Wavemaker has hired Helen Price as global chief investment officer and McCann’s Shipra Roy as global chief people, inclusion and culture officer. Price will succeed Keith Tiley, who will retire at the end of the year, but remain in a consultancy role throughout 2022. The agency has also promoted global managing partner Simon Broderick to global head of investment.

Continuing with the Wavemaker appointments, the WPP shop has hired Monica Majumdar, Verizon’s head of strategy for more than two years, to the same role within the agency. Majumdar will be responsible for leading the UK strategy team and attracting new business.

Interpublic Group veterans Craig Lister and Karl Loudon have launched Tevyan, which provides sales training for marketing and technology agencies. The pair previously worked together at IPG performance media agency Reprise.

Brainlabs has acquired full-service Amazon-specialist Molzi to improve its Amazon services. Molzi will become Brainlabs’ specialist ecommerce division, steering Brainlabs’ strategy, finance and delivery on Amazon, and will continue to be led by its founder, Chris Mole.

Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer announced he will step down from the role next year. Having worked for the company for 13 years, Schroepfer said his departure would allow him to “dedicate more time to [his] family and [his] personal philanthropic efforts”. He will be succeeded by Andrew Bosworth, who is currently vice-president of augmented and virtual reality at Facebook.

Phillip Meyler and Darren Keff, a creative duo who have worked on a freelance basis at St Luke's, have joined the independent advertising agency as a senior creative team. Meyler and Keff have previously worked for M&C Saatchi as creative directors and at Leo Burnett.

Former MullenLowe and Zinc Network managing director Buster Dover will take over as chief operating officer at social media and marketing group Brave Bison. The group recently acquired Greenlight Digital and Greenlight Commerce, with Hannah Kimuyu being promoted to managing director of the former.

Marketing technology agency Byte has hired former Mindshare and GroupM managing partner Jenny Kirby in a new role as media operations director. Kirby’s primary focus will be on developing the Dept-owned agency’s multichannel digital marketing, including search, display and video.

Interactive agency network Tribal Worldwide has appointed Mark Sweatman as its chief technology officer. Sweatman joins from VCCP and in his new role he will oversee technical projects across all clients, working in particular with the Volkswagen Group.

DLMDD has announced Wafee Rashid as its head of new business and partnerships, as the sonic branding agency continues to grow in the UK and internationally. Rashid will be responsible for driving growth in new and existing sectors, building partnerships and ensuring service is delivered for clients.

Boldspace has recruited Steph Bailey as its chief communications officer, a new role. Bailey, who joins the 18-month old agency from Fleishman Hillard, where she was managing director and senior partner, will form part of the management team at Boldspace.

Erin McCallion has joined GumGum as global chief marketing officer and will lead its efforts in continued international expansion and growth. Prior to her move, McCallion worked in marketing executive leadership roles at Outbrain, Mediaocean and Invision.

Media group Oxidise has appointed Steve Hadfield as managing director of its integrated UK media agency, TMWI. A growth expert, Hadfield was previously managing partner at MediaCom and will now be responsible for the development of long-term clients and for attracting new clients to the agency.

Digital product placement agency Ryff has opened a new office in London. The location will act as the company’s sales and marketing base in Europe as the business continues to grow internationally. Ryff has appointed Nick Knupffer as senior vice-president of marketing and communications and Harry Charalambous as director of sales for Europe.

StormBrands, the brand and design consultancy, has appointed Velda Croot to be its development director as the consultancy aims for further business growth.

Integrated agency group Unlimited has announced Simon Collister as the director of its human understanding lab. Collister’s appointment will allow Unlimited to deliver more human-powered data and technology-driven expertise within clients’ marketing activations.