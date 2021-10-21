Movers & Shakers: Wonderhood, KFC, Somesuch, Publicis.Poke and more

Wonderhood Studios has promoted planning director Nick Exford to head of planning, a new role for the independent creative agency.

Marketing group MSQ has hired Kantar’s Bart Michels as executive director. He will also become executive chairman of Freemavens, MSQ’s insights and analytics consultancy.

Diana Tickell has stepped down as chief executive of advertising industry charity Nabs, after a seven-year tenure. Chairman Simon Daglish will be leading the search for her replacement.

KFC has promoted Jack Hinchliffe to chief marketing officer. He succeeds Meghan Farren, who moved to Asda to become its chief customer officer. Hinchliffe joined the fast-food brand in 2015 from Mondelez and has been marketing director since 2019.

Global technology company Criteo has named Nicolas Rieul as managing director, Western Europe, a new role. Rieul will also retain his existing responsibilities as managing director for France.

Somesuch UK has appointed Chris Watling as managing director and executive producer. He replaces Seth Wilson, who is moving to Somesuch US. Watling, who takes up the role at the commercial production company in November, joins from Droga5, where he was head of production.

The Gate has hired creative team Max Gill-Engel and Charlie Smith from Grey London. At Grey, Gill-Engel and Smith were responsible for several campaigns, working on the Vodafone, Pringles and Lucozade accounts among others.

Experiential agency Momentum Worldwide has appointed Alex Hoban as its first UK creative innovation director. Hoban, who founded Aeon Industries, has worked at agencies including The Brooklyn Brothers, 72 & Sunny and R/GA.

Darren Sital-Singh has been appointed as managing director at Studio PI. Sital-Singh has previously worked for Hearst and Shortlist. He joins Studio PI from News UK, where he was client director for entertainment and telecoms.

Ambassador Cruise Line has hired Gordon Nardini as chief marketing officer. Ambassador, which is the first British cruise line to launch since 2010, initially took on Nardini in April 2021 on a consultancy basis.

Financial brand Investec has recruited Abey Mokgwatsane to be the group’s chief marketing officer. Most recently, Mokgwatsane was managing executive for brand marketing and communications at Vodacom.

Publicis.Poke has hired Ayla de Moraes as strategy director and Joe Crust as strategist. De Moraes was previously planning partner at Orange Panther Collective, while Crust joins from snack brand Proper, where he oversaw the launch of its Properchips range. The agency has also hired creative team Rhys Hughes and Barret Helander from Elvis, where they were responsible for Unilad’s "Illegal blood bank" campaign and the Bootleg D&AD Annual.

Adform has appointed Anne-Sophie Zeller as publisher business development director for Western Europe. In her role, Zeller will be responsible for cultivating new and existing client relationships for Adform's publisher solutions.