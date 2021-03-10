Movers and Shakers: WPP, Facebook Creative Shop, DentsuMB, Virtue, Pulse Films

WPP has appointed Dave Rolfe to the new role of global head of production, WPP and Hogarth. He was previously head of production for Global Business Marketing at Facebook. Joining this month, he will report to WPP’s incoming global chief creative officer, Rob Reilly, and Hogarth chief executive Richard Glasson. Prior to Facebook, Rolfe was global executive vice-president, director of integrated production at BBDO for eight years.

Dentsumcgarrybowen UK has appointed Grey London’s Sue Higgs and Adam & Eve/DDB’s Paul Cohen as joint executive creative directors. They are the first hires of UK chief creative officer Simon Lloyd, who joined the agency in October from A&E/DDB. The pair will be responsible for DentsuMB’s creative output, developing its culture and attracting new talent. Higgs will also lead the global account for insurance brand Generali, which DentsuMB won last year, while Cohen will take the reins on American Express.

R/GA's former head of global client partnerships, Nicky Bell, has joined Facebook as vice-president of Facebook Creative Shop, the company's in-house creative strategy team. Bell will lead a unit of creative strategists across 39 offices, focused on improving messaging for advertisers across its various platforms. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Carolyn Everson, vice-president of the global business group, and will work with Mark D’Arcy, chief creative officer and vice-president of global business marketing.

Fern Miller, former chief strategy officer at Digitas, is joining design and innovation consultancy Native as global CSO. Miller’s appointment will reunite her with the consultancy's executive director, digital, Anil Pillai, the former UK CEO of DigitasLBi (Digitas' precursor). The consultancy, which has recently focused on sustainability design and manufacturing to reduce environmental impact, says it is expanding its client roster and looking to recruit for additional roles over the coming month.

Virtue, Vice’s in-house agency, has hired Nathan Woodhead, as senior director creative innovation across Western Europe, and Carole Davids, as group creative director focusing on Northern Europe. Both will be based in the London office. Davids was previously a creative director at The Elephant Room and honoured on Creative Equals and Campaign’s Future Leaders list in 2019. Woodhead comes from FleishmanHillard, where he worked on brands such as Bose, Samsung, Crocs, Fitbit, The V&A, Phillips, Unilever and Diageo.

Pulse Films has signed director Sam Walker to its commercials roster for global representation. Walker, executive creative director at Uncommon Creative Studio, has branched out into directing and shot ads including “Someday” for On the Beach and “Our stories”, the 2020 campaign from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 about the power of TV. He has a background as a creative at agencies including Karmarama, Fallon and Mother.

Digital agency Nodes has rebranded to Monstarlab and has appointed Paul Edwards as executive delivery director. He joins from Equal Experts, where he was product delivery consultant.

Digital marketing agency Climb Online has appointed Vishal Shah as head of operations. It is the first agency role for Shah, who has spent his career so far in finance and investment management, with his most recent role being management accountant at Ashcourt Rowan.

Independent visual content studio Coffee & TV has promoted Leonie Moreton from operations director to managing director.