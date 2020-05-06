Staff
Movers and Shakers: WPP, Specsavers, Accenture, Hallam, MediaCom, Harbour

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Daldry, McCambley, Arnett, Taylor, Third, Robinson and Morielli
WPP global chief creative officer John O’Keeffe is leaving the company after 12 years and it is unclear whether he will be replaced. In an internal memo sent to WPP agency leaders, chief executive Mark Read confirmed that under his strategy for strengthening WPP’s agency brands and increasing investment in creative talent, more responsibility for creative standards has been handed to the agencies themselves.

Graham Daldry, creative director at Specsavers’ in-house creative agency, has departed the eyewear retailer after more than two decades to "pursue new challenges". Specsavers Creative is now being led by Nicola Wardell, who joined Specsavers in February from Havas London, where she was chief client officer. 

Accenture Interactive has promoted company veteran Massimo Morielli to president of Europe, succeeding Anatoly Roytman. He was previously Accenture Interactive’s digital lead in Italy, Central Europe and Greece, having joined the consulting giant in 1994. 

Nottingham digital agency Hallam has elevated creative director Julio Taylor to chief executive, while client services director Jake Third becomes managing director. They replace founder Susan Hallam, who is stepping down as chief executive but will remain a figurehead for the company.

MediaCom has promoted Richard Davies, previously head of conversion and digital, to chief digital officer. 

Harbour has appointed Marie-Louise Robinson as its first client partner. She was previously a client partner at Ogilvy, running the BP business.

VCCP has named Sonia Gilchrist head of diversity and inclusion – a role she will hold alongside her existing post as business director on the O2 account.

MullenLowe has promoted group account directors Katie McCambley and Sophia Arnett to joint heads of account management. They have worked at the agency for five and 10 years respectively.

Outsider has signed Cape Town-based director Karien Cherry for UK commercial representation. Born in Malawi and raised in Zimbabwe, Cherry was a theatre performer before becoming a film director. She was the first female director to shoot for popular South African fast-food chain Chicken Licken and her campaign for the brand won Best Direction at the Ciclope Africa awards. South Africa has recently eased lockdown restrictions and live-action productions have resumed there.

