Movers and Shakers: Zenith, Reach, Pernod Ricard, Ogilvy, OMD, Wavemaker

Zenith UK has promoted Sannah Rogers and Jon Stevens to managing directors, with Rogers leading on agency operations and Stevens on client service. Rogers was previously managing partner, while Stevens was global business development head.

The Publicis Groupe media shop has also promoted Richard Kirk, who joined the business as managing partner for strategy and data earlier this year from Amazon, to chief strategy officer.

Reach has recruited Facebook industry head Maureen McDonagh to the newly created role of chief customer officer. McDonagh will join Reach at the end of January and be responsible for the media owner’s data and customer strategy. She joined Facebook in 2013 as client partner, retail.

Pernod Ricard has appointed Raja Banerji, formerly assistant vice-president of marketing in India, as UK marketing director, replacing Philip Ainsworth. Banerji will be based in London and report to managing director David Haworth.

Ogilvy has bolstered its leadership team for Unilever, appointing Nadja Bellan-White and Daniel Fisher as global managing director and global executive creative director respectively, with a particular focus on the Dove brand. They will be based in London. Bellan-White has been at Ogilvy since 2011, most recently as chief client officer, EMEA. Fisher was previously deputy executive creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB and executive creative director at Martin London.

OMD EMEA has appointed Oliver Stroh as chief development officer and Cristina Sagarduy as chief performance officer. Stroh, who has been chief executive of OMD Germany since 2014, will take on the EMEA role from 1 January. Sagarduy’s arrival sees her return to OMD after nine years working outside the agency, including in roles at Net-a-Porter and automotive business MotorK.

Wavemaker has hired Daniel Brown in the new position of global growth chief strategy officer. Based in London, he will be tasked with forming the strategic element of key new-business pitches, reporting to global chief growth and marketing officer Hamish Davies. Brown spent more than 10 years at MediaCom until June, with roles in London, Mexico City, New York and Los Angeles.

Park Pictures has signed Justyna Obasi for UK representation. She has previously created films for brands such as Ahoj Brause and Bioré. A visual artist and performance director by training, Obasi currently lives in Berlin, where she is developing her first feature film.

Bristol-based CRM specialist Armadillo has appointed Nick Beevors as senior strategist. He was most recently a freelance strategy director at VCCP.

Following the sale of a majority stake in Kantar to Bain Capital, Michelle Harrison will move from chief executive of WPP's Government & Public Sector Practice to the role of non-executive chair in order to focus on the growth of Kantar Public, where she remains global chief executive.