Watch now: Interview with Rachel Nooney, head of strategy at VCCP Retail, about moving from client-side to agency-side

Rachel Nooney is an experienced figure in the planning and strategy space, with 20 years behind her working across a variety of retail and marketing roles, mostly client-side. Daniel Marks recently placed her into the head of strategy position at VCCP Retail, a leading creative retail agency, part of VCCP Group.

Three months into Nooney’s new role, Daniel Marks caught up with her to find out more about her career, the main differences between working client-side and agency-side, the future of retail strategy, and her advice for people looking to get into the industry now.

The future of retail strategy

In a nutshell, Nooney’s advice on the future of retail strategy:

Be razor sharp about customer experience

Think beyond silos

Look for human truths

Look for new ways customers interact with brands whether it be digital, social or physical retail spaces

Think differently

Starting a career in planning & strategy

Nooney has this advice for you if you’re looking to start a career in the planning & strategy industry:

Be agile

Keep your eyes and ears wide open

Look across all touch points of storytelling

Consider everything you do in a new and fresh way to evolve the customer experience in this new world

Dan Matthews, CEO of Daniel Marks, added: "It was clear throughout the interview process that Rachel was a natural fit to work within a creative agency. Her references were outstanding and reiterated Rachel’s suitability to be closer to the creative process and be able to juggle multiple accounts at once.

"We have a client-side marketing department and a planning & strategy department - I’m delighted the two recruitment divisions were able to collaborate effectively and it’s great to hear Rachel has settled in so well already."