MPC rebrands as it ventures into direct-to-client work

MPC, the visual effects and production studio, has rebranded as Moving Picture Company to highlight its expanded services, which include working directly with brands.

The company is reverting back to using its original name and has unveiled a new logo. The visual identity is a nod to the studio's heritage while introducing a contemporary look that reflects the changing marketplace, according to chief executive Mark Benson.

"Our new visual articulation of the Moving Picture Company is an improved, more honest reflection of the position we occupy in the marketplace today, but with a deliberate nod to our past," he said.

"Working within a disrupted marketplace, it has never been a more exciting time to look at new ways to harness storytelling, creative imagery and technology in increasingly innovative ways, and for us to be a bit more provocative with ourselves and how we present our capabilities of the future."

The rebrand comes after MPC hired Walter Campbell as creative head of business development last year. Campbell is best known for creating Guinness "Surfers" while at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. MPC's rebrand was led by global head of marketing Lauren Pollare.

MPC launched in London in 1970 and remains one of the city's major post-production houses, along with Framestore and The Mill. But the company is now also "working directly with brands, creating original content, working with location-based entertainment venues and collaborating with experiential agencies", Pollare said.

She added: "We felt this was a great opportunity to redefine a company with a solid reputation, impressive credentials and a truly unique legacy, and position it with a clear, strong identity for a new generation of clients."