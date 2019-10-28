MPs to investigate 'Get ready for Brexit' ads

MPs are set to investigate the government’s Brexit ad campaign over doubts of its effectiveness, The Times has reported.

The ads, which encourage Brits to "get ready for Brexit", have now received more than 200 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The Times has quoted Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the public accounts committee, who claimed it was "difficult to prove [the ‘Get ready for Brexit’ campaign] is actually delivering any tangible benefits", reportedly deeming the ads "not very informative".

Created by Engine, the work details the ways in which Brits will need to prepare for the UK to leave the European Union on 31 October, with specific reference to travelling to the EU.

Earlier this month, an assessment by the National Audit Office on Britain’s preparedness for Brexit found that there has been growing uncertainty over the campaign’s reported Brexit deadline.

The government has since been granted a "flextension" by the EU until 31 Jaunary 2020.