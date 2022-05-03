Mr Kipling celebrates all the small things in first TV ad since 2018

Mr Kipling has returned to TV screens with a new campaign for the first time since 2018.

Created by Elliot Lee and Rory Peyton Jones at McCann London, the campaign reinforces the message: “It’s the little things that sometimes mean the most.”

Directed by James Lees through Outsider, the 30-second film shows a touching moment shared between a father and daughter.

The pair have a burst of 1990s nostalgia as they play a joyful rendition of All The Small Things by Blink-182 on the piano during a house move.

Through this tender exchange Mr Kipling aims to remind viewers that sometimes it’s the "small things" in life that spark joy, like sharing a slice of cake with a loved one.

The release of the TV spot coincides with the rollout of the brand’s latest range, Deliciously Good, which provides a healthier range of Mr Kipling treats.

It's Mr Kipling's first new TV campaign since McCann London created "Little thief" in March 2018. The heartwarming 40-second film showed a young boy getting his mitts on someone else's Mr Kipling Angel Slice at a party, only to reveal the cake thief was pinching the treat for his older sister.

“Over the past two years, people all over the world realised they took the seemingly small things for granted, be it taking a long walk, having dinner with friends or simply sharing a cup of tea and slice of cake with family or friends,” Yilmaz Erceyes, chief marketing officer at Premier Foods, explained.

“Our ad was created to resonate with those who missed spending time with friends and family in recent years, creating new memories and to highlight that sometimes little things really do mean the most.”