Mr President takes equity stake in Stockholm-based First Lady

Mr President's Claire Hynes, with First Lady founders Thea Hamrén and Emil Rydberg, and Mr President’s chief creative officer Laura Jordan Bambach

Based in Stockholm, First Lady has been founded by former Mr President creative director Thea Hamrén and Emil Rydberg.

The agency is set up as a flexible creative hub with a core specialist team within creative development, tech and design, with clients including Greenpeace and a fintech bank launching in the new year.

Claire Hynes, chief executive and co-founder of Mr President, said: "Mr President is proud to welcome First Lady as the first official member of the Mr President family.

"First Lady’s specialism of creative technology and innovation is a great complement to our mission of delivering brand defining Ideas for clients.

"Stockholm is at the epicentre of innovation and these days geographical location is no barrier to a great partnership. We’re really interested in exploring new models for ways of working as our industry goes through such immense change, and there is much to learn from the Swedes."

Before founding First Lady, Thea Hamrén was a creative director at Mr President for more than three years, working on award-winning campaigns for The Body Shop, Greenpeace, Internet.org and Bacardi, and has also worked as associate creative director at DigitasLBi.

Emil Rydberg’s focus lies in creative tech and innovation having previously worked on projects for global clients such as Google, Volvo and Spotify at Obscura Digital Stockholm.

Hamrén said: "We have been longtime collaborators of Mr President and saw a great opportunity to build our own creative innovation agency as a standalone business, tapping into the start-up spirit of our hometown Stockholm.

"We’re excited to explore new ways of collaborating across borders, and new models for ways of working both locally and globally, as our industry changes."

The first official collaboration between Mr President and First Lady was LGBTQ+A, developed for Stonewall and unveiled at Cannes Lions 2018.