Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

MRM appoints head of growth on back of Subway and Macmillan wins

Suzy Ray fills the role that was previously named head of new business.

Nicky Bullard (l) and Suzy Ray
Nicky Bullard (l) and Suzy Ray

Global customer relationship agency MRM UK has appointed Suzy Ray as head of growth.

Ray effectively replaces Steve Garside, whose role was titled head of new business.

The global customer relationship agency made the appointment after a run of wins in September, including a place on the Macmillan Cancer Support agency roster and the loyalty remit for Subway across the UK, Ireland and EMEA.

Ray previously worked for Grey Integrated, Rapier, St Luke’s, MSQ and VMLY&R. Her most recent role was acting executive director, head of business and marketing at Manning Gottlieb OMD.

In her new guise, she will drive new business and develop the reputation of the agency. Ray will report to Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer.

Ray said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an agency with such a clear vision and unique product. There’s a ridiculous amount of talent and great work here and that’s a story that needs telling.”

Bullard added: “Suzy’s passion and energy are infectious. It was an absolute no-brainer hire and I can’t wait to partner her as we push the agency towards further success.”

MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

Promoted

November 18, 2021
COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

Promoted

November 17, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

November 10, 2021