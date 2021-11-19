MRM appoints head of growth on back of Subway and Macmillan wins

Global customer relationship agency MRM UK has appointed Suzy Ray as head of growth.

Ray effectively replaces Steve Garside, whose role was titled head of new business.

The global customer relationship agency made the appointment after a run of wins in September, including a place on the Macmillan Cancer Support agency roster and the loyalty remit for Subway across the UK, Ireland and EMEA.

Ray previously worked for Grey Integrated, Rapier, St Luke’s, MSQ and VMLY&R. Her most recent role was acting executive director, head of business and marketing at Manning Gottlieb OMD.

In her new guise, she will drive new business and develop the reputation of the agency. Ray will report to Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer.

Ray said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an agency with such a clear vision and unique product. There’s a ridiculous amount of talent and great work here and that’s a story that needs telling.”

Bullard added: “Suzy’s passion and energy are infectious. It was an absolute no-brainer hire and I can’t wait to partner her as we push the agency towards further success.”

MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup.