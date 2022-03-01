MRM hires head of technology

Digital-first marketing agency MRM has appointed Kaustav Bhattacharya as head of technology, UK.

Bhattacharya was previously digital chief technology officer at consumer goods company Reckitt. He has also worked at for R/GA, Publicis Groupe, BBC and Cisco Systems.

Bhattacharya will oversee all aspects of technology – including martech, adtech, and data platforms – for the London office and work closely with Jayna Kothary, global chief technology officer.

Kothary said: “The opportunities in the UK market are huge and Kaustav will be the perfect person to help realise our growth and client centric vision.”

Bhattacharya said: “I believe in helping clients deliver digital products based on data and leveraging creativity to build digital experiences that drive trust.

“That’s why I’m really excited to join MRM as I really believe in our ability to bridge that critical gap between customer experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative value for our clients.”

MRM was recognised as Customer Engagement Agency of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year Awards last week. In addition Nicky Bullard, its chief creative officer and chair of MRM Europe, was awarded Head of Agency of the Year in the Customer Engagement category.