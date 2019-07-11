Daniel Farey-Jones
MRM McCann picks Manchester for UK innovation lab

Lab will showcase and develop creative technology.

Manchester: lab will open in Manchester office
MRM McCann has opened its latest LAB13 innovation lab at McCann Manchester’s office.

It will specialise in augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed-reality experiences, rapid prototyping and user research.

The network has already opened four LAB13s, in Detroit, New York, Tokyo and Frankfurt.

Mark Lund, UK chief executive at McCann Worldgroup, said: "We believe innovation sits at the intersection of human, brand and technology. We identify the human needs that we can serve meaningfully and then apply our understanding of technology to create a revelatory solution."

The UK lab is available for use by new and existing clients of MRM McCann, McCann Worldgroup and Interpublic.

"It will be powered by our unique innovation process Dive: discover, invent, validate and experience," Dominik Heinrich, global vice-president of product innovation at MRM McCann and LAB13, said.

"This way of working allows us to move from insights into human behavior and translate these into solutions that are well ahead of the innovation curve, validating them as prototypes through experience testing."

