MRM recruits Rikke Wichmann-Bruun as managing director

The former Oliver MD will start the role in February.

MRM: Rikke Wichmann-Bruun (right) will report to Nicky Bullard (left) in her new role
Marketing agency MRM has appointed Rikke Wichmann-Bruun as its new managing director.

Oliver’s former UK group managing director will be joining the MRM team in February and report to Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer at MRM UK.

Wichmann-Bruun’s new duties include ensuring client growth out of the London office and piloting the client engagement department.

She has also held previous managing director positions at Dentsu-owned agencies 360i and ICUC.

Wichmann-Bruun said: “I am very excited to be joining MRM at this time where customer experience and engagement plays such an important role across all channels, and I absolutely find that MRM owns the credentials within this space.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team expanding and growing what is already an incredible client base and team.”

Bullard added: “Rikke is a great fit with MRM and has a fantastic breadth of experience. Not only will she further strengthen our female leadership, she’s an excellent client operator with huge ambition for, and a proven track record of, impressive growth.”

