MRM snaps up former Proximity ECD

Hiring of John Treacy follows Nicky Bullard’s promotion to chairwoman of MRM Europe last week.

John Treacy: ECD left Proximity last summer
MRM has hired John Treacy, former executive creative director at Proximity, to join the agency in the same role.

The former Elvis co-founder left his job at Proximity last June after seven years, in the aftermath of the agency’s merger with Rapp, which Omnicom said was intended to “create a more compelling proposition around data, technology and strategy".

At the time, Treacy described his departure as an opportunity "to go in a different direction".

“What a way to start 2021," Nicky Bullard, chairwoman of MRM Europe and chief creative officer of MRM UK, said.

"Off the back of being the most awarded UK agency at the DMAs, we snag JT, one of the best and most awarded creative leaders in our space.”

Bullard was promoted to chairwoman of MRM Europe last week. In her new role, she will be focused on enabling MRM to work more closely with the other agencies within McCann Worldgroup. 

Treacy said: “It didn’t take long working with Nicky and her fabulous team at MRM to realise I’d found a real home.

“It’s a pleasure to be joining a network and a team of people that truly appreciate the value of creativity, and I know that with the exciting projects we already have in the pipeline, we are going to smash 2021.”   

Treacy will be working with Chris Pearce, chief executive of MRM UK, who joined the agency in 2019 from TMW Unlimited, where he was chief executive for four years.

Pearce added: "With John Treacy on board we are turbo-charging our creative offering and can look forward to everything 2021 throws at us with even more confidence. We are thrilled to have him."

