MSQ lands integrated account for Buzz Bingo

MSQ Partners has picked up the integrated business for Buzz Bingo after a pitch.

MSQ creative shop The Gate will handle advertising and brand strategy, while media planning and buying will be led by Walk-In Media, the MSQ-backed shop that was launched by former Blue 449 chief executive Simon Davis in 2019.

The incumbents were Isobel for creative and Goodstuff Communications for media.

Buzz Bingo, which claims to be the biggest retail bingo operator in the UK, has tasked the micro-network with developing “a sense of community”.

MSQ has created a spot to highlight the reopening of Buzz Bingo venues, with a full campaign planned for the future.

Jamie Elliott, chief executive of The Gate, said: “We love the community-focused mission the Buzz team have. We’re excited to be unleashing our joined-up creative and media model to help meet their big ambitions as quickly as possible.”

Rebecca Taylor, head of marketing and acquisition at Buzz Bingo, added: “At such a crucial time for our business, we’re delighted to bring MSQ on board. We were impressed with their creative and media model, and look forward to working with them to help celebrate the nation’s love of bingo.”

MSQ, which is backed by private-equity group LDC, also owns agencies including customer engagement shop Stack and design consultancy Holmes & Marchant. In June, it bought another micro-network, Be Heard Partnership, in a deal worth about £6.2m. As part of the agreement, Be Heard digital media shop Agenda21 was merged into Walk-In Media.

Buzz Bingo, which is owned by Caledonia Investments, operates 92 venues across the UK and was known as Gala Bingo until 2018. The club business was spun off from Ladbrokes Coral Group in 2015.