MSQ Partners appoints Malcolm Boxall to lead media investment

Boxall was previously chief investment officer at Blue 449 and Spark Foundry.

MSQ Partners has appointed Malcolm Boxall to lead media investment and expand its buying capability as chief investment officer.

Boxall will join the agency group in the New Year from Publicis Media-owned Blue 449 and Spark Foundry, where he was most recently also chief investment officer.

MSQ, which owns The Gate, Holmes & Marchant, Stack, Stein IAS, Twentysix and Smarts Communicate, has invested significantly in media capabilities following investment from private-equity group LDC in May, the company said. 

It appointed former MEC chief executive Charles Courtier as chairman in May and in October it backed independent shop Walk-In Media, run by former Blue 449 chief executive Simon Davis. 

Boxall, a former top 10 media buyer in the Campaign Annualjoined Blue 449 in 2002 as group account director, but left in 2011 to become client services director at Harvest Digital. He rejoined Blue 449 in 2013.

He has also worked at Future Publishing, The Allmond Partnership and ITV.

"There are huge opportunities for groups like MSQ in the media space and welcoming somebody like Malcolm, who has huge experience in planning, buying and digital media performance, will be a great asset to the business going forward," Peter Reid, chief executive of MSQ, said. 

Spark Foundry and Blue 449 said they will replace Boxall. 

