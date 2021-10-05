MSQ snaps up creative production studio Brave Spark

MSQ has acquired creative production studio Brave Spark, with plans afoot to extend the latter's global reach.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see MSQ add Brave Spark's video and digital production, design and creative technology to the group's client offering. Brave Spark will also continue to work autonomously for its exsting clients, which include Hiscox, Hitachi and Trivento.

Following the acquisition, Brave Spark will be based at MSQ's London office in Covent Garden, which it moved to in June.

Morgan Cox, MSQ's head of dynamic content and production, will work closely with Brave Spark founders Rob Drake and Robin Shek and chief technology officer Luke Cunningham on global growth and technology plans; and with Kate Howe, MSQ's executive director, to embed content and production into MSQ's group proposition. Brave Spark employs a staff of 20.

MSQ said it will use its global footprint, which spans North America, Shanghai and Singapore, to expand Brave Spark's global reach.

MSQ and Brave Spark have worked together since forming a strategic partnership in May 2020 under which the latter become the former's default video content provider.

The two agencies have worked collaboratively for clients including Arlo, Cancer Research UK, Bosch and Natural Source Waters Association.

MSQ said the deal would allow it to "combine its expertise to develop a best-in-class dynamic content offer, built around a fusion of data, in-house programmatic media and high-quality, high-volume content".

Brave Spark is already working closely with fellow MSQ agency MBAstack after the latter – created in March when MSQ acquired MBA – was appointed to resurrect Hofmeister's George the Bear.

Brave Spark marks MSQ's third acquisition in 12 months. In September, it completed the purchase of Be Heard Group, bringing Freemavens, MMT Digital and Agenda21 into its fold, coming in the wake of MBA's acquisition earlier in the year.

Peter Reid, MSQ's chief executive, said: "I've got to know the Brave Spark team over a number of years now. The quality of the work they produce is always second to none and I cannot be more pleased to have them join the MSQ family.

"The disruption of daily lives across the world has changed audience relationships with media and brands, therefore marketers are increasingly asking for teams that can make the best possible decisions about content production and investments to deliver the most impactful consumer experience. This acquisition will unlock new areas of creativity and efficiency to do just that."