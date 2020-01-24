MTV enters podcast market through Global's Dax

MTV has become the latest TV player to enter the podcast space after signing a partnership with Dax, Global’s digital ad exchange.

The Viacom-owned company will produce five podcast series based around its popular TV shows, including Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore.

Each of the series will have a minimum of 12 episodes and will be made available on podcast-streaming services through Dax’s content management platform. This means that Dax will be in charge of bringing advertising to the podcasts through its suite of targeting and measurement tools. Ads will also feature on the Global Player streaming app.

The weekly Celebrity Ex on the Beach: The Podcast is the first to launch today (Friday), after the programme premiered on MTV UK this week.

Global will also promote the new podcasts on air and online to MTV’s target audience of 16-34 across its commercial radio brands, Heart and Capital, while MTV will support them through its TV channels, website and social media.

Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer, executive vice-president president, at ViacomCBS Networks International, said: "We’re always looking for new ways to reach audiences and, with the growing popularity of podcasts, it’s a natural move to build out some of our biggest and best-loved MTV titles for an audio format."

Podcast audiences have grown significantly in the UK in recent years, with the number of weekly listeners almost doubling in five years to 5.9 million in 2018 (according to Ofcom). Advertising has tended to appear in the form of bespoke sponsorship deals, inserted spots and host-read ad copy.

However, two of the biggest podcast advertising platforms, Acast and Spotify, have both recently announced plans to launch programmatic advertising on their platforms, in which audience data would enable ad targeting for spots.