MTV extends Geordie Shore brand with online short series

MTV is launching online short-form shows Geordie Cribs and Chloe Ferry is a Grown Up to grow the reach of the Geordie Shore brand with digital audiences.

Speaking at VidCon London today, Joanna Wells, vice-president for digital content, youth and music at Viacom, said that creating short-form digital content is a growing strategy for the broadcaster.

As well as making highlights from existing shows, creating bespoke short-form digital content is an increasingly important way to build audiences, Wells explained.

MTV reality stars such as Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry implicitly understand the value of social media, according to Wells. "The Charlotte Show has understood the significance of social from the beginning and creating bespoke digital content around shows is a key strategy," she said.

Wells added: "Looking ahead, Nickelodeon is also going to create splinter shows around their key channels."

Viacom is also poised to increase its investment in experiential events and marketing following the success of Friends Fest. Wells told the audience to expect "more MTV-style festivals".

She said: "Being where our audiences are and creating memorable audience moments is key."