Mulberry celebrates pubs with events series

Mulberry is celebrating pubs by hosting a series of gigs that bring to life their mutual British heritage.

It wants to capture the "community, democracy and general joviality" from pubs and create events with a "Mulberry twist". Pints and traditional snacks will be on offer, including sausage rolls and Scotch eggs.

The events are running in pubs across London until 23 July with DJs, singers and spoken-word artists.

A pub formed the background of Mulberry's autumn/winter 2019 campaign, so the brand is turning the focus back to this British institution.

Johnny Coca, creative director at Mulberry, said: "Since joining Mulberry, I’ve sought inspiration from diverse facets of British history and culture, always with the intent to make people rethink what has come before.

"The pub seemed like the perfect landscape to explore this concept – an everyday venue that frequently witnesses grand futures planned and unforgettable presents unfold."

The activation is being delivered in-house.