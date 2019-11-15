Fayola Douglas
Mulberry projects festive poem on to UK landmarks

Luxury brand is launching seasonal activity to promote gifting collection.

Mulberry: poem will appear on landmarks including Marble Arch
Mulberry will be projecting excerpts of a festive poem on to landmarks around the country to promote its Christmas collection.

Launching today (15 November), the "#MulberryLights" campaign partners poet and director Caleb Femi, the first young people’s laureate for London. He has written a poem about embracing the festive period and made a film called "The season of light".

Mulberry is also creating a pub-inspired space at Royal Exchange London that draws on the brand’s "My local" series. The space, open from 18 November, has a fully equipped bar sponsored by London brewery Meantime and pool table where tournaments will be hosted.

In-store activity will include carol singing, as well as candle- and wreath-making. Selected stores will also have photo booths for visitors to make and send greeting cards.

