Mulberry projects festive poem on to UK landmarks

Mulberry will be projecting excerpts of a festive poem on to landmarks around the country to promote its Christmas collection.

Launching today (15 November), the "#MulberryLights" campaign partners poet and director Caleb Femi, the first young people’s laureate for London. He has written a poem about embracing the festive period and made a film called "The season of light".

Mulberry is also creating a pub-inspired space at Royal Exchange London that draws on the brand’s "My local" series. The space, open from 18 November, has a fully equipped bar sponsored by London brewery Meantime and pool table where tournaments will be hosted.



In-store activity will include carol singing, as well as candle- and wreath-making. Selected stores will also have photo booths for visitors to make and send greeting cards.