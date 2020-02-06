Fayola Douglas
Mulberry promotes sustainable future through LFW activation

Workshops and talks will be led by fashion industry professionals.

Mulberry: watch craftspeople create sustainable Portobello bag
Mulberry is hosting a series of talks, workshops and an immersive installation centred around a sustainable future during London Fashion Week this month.

"Made to last" will take place across three days from 14 February and is inspired by the brand's responsibility commitments to past, present and future.

Inside its Bond street store, there will be the "Artisan studio Mulberry" where it will be showcasing elements of its carbon-neutral Somerset factories. Visitors can watch craftspeople create the 100% sustainable Portobello bag in limited-edition colours; the items will then be available to purchase. The craftspeople will also lead workshops where visitors can make Mulberry leather bracelets

A ticketed programme of talks will feature fashion professionals including Johnny Coca, creative director of Mulberry. There will be an Immersive environment, called "Yesterday, today, tomorrow", that has been inspired by Mulberry’s craft and design ethos, as well as its green commitments.

Guests can receive a manicure with custom Mulberry designs from celebrity nail artist BhamBNails.

Refreshments including a signature Mulberry pastry will be available at a pop-up by east London eatery Pophams.

The event will also launch Mulberry’s new initiative, "The Mulberry Exchange", where customers can have a pre-loved Mulberry bag authenticated and appraised, and the value of their old bag can be put towards a new purchase. A curated selection of pre-restored bags will be available during the weekend, donated by some high-profile fans. Pre-loved and archive pieces will be available for purchase.

Thierry Andretta, chief operating officer of Mulberry, said: "This innovative set of services celebrates decades of artisan skills nurtured in our Somerset factories, and embraces the principles of a circular economy. We’re proud to offer our customers the chance to give a pre-loved bag a second life and purchase timeless designs from Mulberry’s archive."

