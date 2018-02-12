Mulberry takes over Spencer House for London Fashion Week 2018

There will be a number of talks and workshops with Mulberry collaborators "who have a shared passion for craft, fashion and quality".

These include an introduction to millinery by Noel Stewart and Hepple gin masterclasses from artisan distiller Valentine Warner.

There will also be a Mulberry Palm Room tea house, tours of the eighteen century space as well as the chance to shop Mulberry products.

The luxury brand is kicking the events off on Friday at Spencer House with a show that will be live streamed. Items from the show will be available to buy instantly on Mulberry’s website.

Mulberry creative director Johnny Coca said: "I have always been fascinated by the history and beauty of English houses. Spencer House is an architectural gem in the heart of London, and the perfect family home to share this new collection.

"Respecting heritage is not only about looking into the past but also about building the future."