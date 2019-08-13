MullenLowe appoints Danny Donovan as Mediahub UK CEO

MullenLowe Group has appointed Danny Donovan as chief executive of Mediahub, its media shop.

Donovan, whose career spans 30 years, will join the global leadership team in November and will work closely with John Moore, global president of Mediahub, and Jeremy Hine, CEO of MullenLowe Group UK.

He takes over from Dino Myers-Lamptey, who was at the agency for two years.



Donovan's appointment from MediaCom, where he spent the past nine years on the leadership team, most recently as managing director for retail and commerce, is the latest in a string of changes at the Group M shop.

The company announced a trio of senior global, EMEA and UK leadership promotions in July. Nick Lawson was promoted to global chief operating officer, Josh Krichefski replaced him as EMEA chief executive, and Kate Rowlinson succeeded Krichefski as UK chief executive.

Hine said: "We are delighted that someone of Danny’s calibre is joining the team. Danny has extensive leadership experience and an impressive track record of driving revenue through both growing existing client relationships and securing new business.

"He also has a wealth of award-winning work to his name and we are very much looking forward to him turning his attention to MullenLowe Mediahub."

Donovan added: "I’ve always been impressed by the way in which Mediahub collaborates with clients, its disruptive energy and creative approach to media. The agency has strong credentials and considerable talent to harness and build on and I can’t wait to get started."

Mediahub's clients include Patron, Netflix, Primark and Chipotle.