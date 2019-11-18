Simon Gwynn
MullenLowe Group wins global Bayer ad business

Team led by MullenLowe UK beat Omnicom in pitch.

Berocca: Bayer brand advertised in 2017 in work by JWT
The consumer health division of pharmaceuticals giant Bayer has appointed MullenLowe Group as its global agency partner after a pitch against a team from Omnicom, including Adam & Eve/DDB, that took place in Moscow.

From January, MullenLowe will be responsible for brand and digital strategy as well as creative development for Bayer Consumer Health’s global power brands Bepanthen, Berocca, Canesten, Elevit, Iberogast, Redoxon, Rennie and Supradyn. 

The Interpublic network will also handle integrated campaigns, digital and content for Bayer Consumer Health products across EMEA. The account will be led by MullenLowe’s UK office. 

Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer at Bayer Consumer Health, said: "The decision was based on a number of criteria, including strategic approach, creativity, expertise, ways of working and collaboration. 

"These criteria were put to the test throughout the process, which ended in a ‘pitch in a day’ workshop that simulated the real-life creative process, from briefing to proposal to consumer testing. With MullenLowe Group, I am confident that we have a partner who will help us accelerate our modernised marketing approach."

Bayer has previously worked with Omnicom's BBDO network, which last week was appointed to a separate account in the company's US Crop Science division. J Walter Thomspon also handled advertising for Bayer and created campaigns including "Be more Berocca" for Berocca vitamin tablets.

