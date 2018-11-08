MullenLowe London wins Uber after three-way pitch

Uber: MullenLowe London will create driver recruitment campaign

Uber has appointed MullenLowe London to deliver a driver recruitment campaign.

MullenLowe London won the brief – with activity to launch next year – after a competitive pitch that included VCCP and The & Partnership. The process was run through Creativebrief.

The appointment follows Uber’s online campaign earlier this year to share its safety features.

Irina Kondrashova, head of UK strategy at Uber, said: "Behind the simplicity of the Uber experience lies a complex business with a diverse set of challenges.

"We were looking for a partner that could deeply understand our audience and business, and translate that understanding into a simple yet powerful creative message. We’ve found that partner in MullenLowe."

Phil Rumbol, executive partner at MullenLowe, said: "Credit to the Uber team for helping us get our heads inside their business in double-quick time.

"It’s been a great process and we’re really looking forward to working with Uber at such an exciting time for the company."

Uber teamed up with Channel 4 earlier this year to develop an on-demand documentary series created by Gravity Road focusing on the app's top drivers in Britain.