MullenLowe miles ahead in 2020 creative agency new-business rankings

IPG agency’s net billings gained were two and a half times those of its nearest competitor.

'Check, change, go': MullenLowe was appointed to create post-Brexit transition campaign
MullenLowe has topped Campaign’s 2020 creative new-business rankings by a huge margin, adding £151m to its net billings from four wins, including the UK government post-Brexit transition campaign, Bahlsen and Moleskine.

The Interpublic agency has been kept busy with continual briefs relating to the national response to the Covid pandemic, starting with initial safety campaigns based on the motto “Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives”, and continuing with the likes of “Enjoy summer safely”.

MullenLowe’s net billing gain is two-and-a-half times higher than second-placed Pablo, which added £59.9m from an impressive six wins, including Deliveroo, which it won from Chime360 in November. Pablo is followed closely by Publicis Groupe’s Saatchi & Saatchi and independent shops Mother, Wonderhood Studios and New Commercial Arts.

Of the top 20 agencies, Pablo and ninth-placed FCB Inferno were the most prolific, each recording six account wins.

