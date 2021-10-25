Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MullenLowe recruits AMV chief client officer Claire Hollands as MD

Role specially created for Hollands.

Hollands: becomes managing director of MullenLowe on 15 November
Hollands: becomes managing director of MullenLowe on 15 November

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Claire Hollands as the new managing director of its advertising division MullenLowe.

Hollands joins the agency from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she has spent 15 years in various roles, most recently as chief client officer and also as managing director and head of account management.

The MullenLowe role has been created specifically for Hollands, who will join the agency on 15 November and report to chairman Tom Knox.

Hollands will lead the advertising arm of the MullenLowe Group and take responsibility for client relationships and agency growth.

Hollands said: "It’s not often you find the right combination of creative ambition and cultural integrity, but MullenLowe offers just that. Combined with the opportunity to integrate across the MullenLowe Group, I believe the proposition is deeply compelling and I am very excited to be part of it."

Knox added: “We are delighted that Claire is joining us. Her combination of commercial nous and very high creative standards are gold dust. We are confident she will make a major contribution to driving our integrated model and our growth agenda.”

MullenLowe is the brand strategy and advertising arm of MullenLowe Group, the marketing communications network.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

October 19, 2021