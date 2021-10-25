MullenLowe recruits AMV chief client officer Claire Hollands as MD

MullenLowe Group UK has appointed Claire Hollands as the new managing director of its advertising division MullenLowe.

Hollands joins the agency from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, where she has spent 15 years in various roles, most recently as chief client officer and also as managing director and head of account management.

The MullenLowe role has been created specifically for Hollands, who will join the agency on 15 November and report to chairman Tom Knox.

Hollands will lead the advertising arm of the MullenLowe Group and take responsibility for client relationships and agency growth.

Hollands said: "It’s not often you find the right combination of creative ambition and cultural integrity, but MullenLowe offers just that. Combined with the opportunity to integrate across the MullenLowe Group, I believe the proposition is deeply compelling and I am very excited to be part of it."

Knox added: “We are delighted that Claire is joining us. Her combination of commercial nous and very high creative standards are gold dust. We are confident she will make a major contribution to driving our integrated model and our growth agenda.”

MullenLowe is the brand strategy and advertising arm of MullenLowe Group, the marketing communications network.