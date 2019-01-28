Simon Gwynn
Added 24 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

MullenLowe ups the tempo in new NHS recruitment spot

Ad focuses on IT and support roles.

MullenLowe London has created a recruitment ad for the NHS that hones in on IT and support staff – roles that are often perceived as less essential than doctors and nurses. It depicts real NHS staff and real moments across hospitals in Southampton, Canterbury and Ashford.

A continuation of the "We are the NHS" campaign that launched last summer to mark the organisation's 70th anniversary, the spot follows an emotional film narrated by Maxine Peak that celebrated the contribution of nurses.

It was created by Hugh Todd and Lovisa Silburn, and directed by Simon Ratigan through HLA. Sixty- and 30-second TV ads will be supported by social and radio activity. The government's media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Discussing the challenge of filming the ad on location, Ratigan said: "Every shot does count, especially on this project, as finding good material proved difficult. The ad is to promote IT and support jobs within the NHS. Neither are particularly dynamic roles nor visually interesting. But this ‘hidden army’, as everyone is calling them, plays a pivotal part in the organisation and, like doctors and nurses, the NHS are in desperate need of them."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019
How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019