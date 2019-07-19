Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Muller offers 28,000 yoghurt combinations in first pop-up

There will also be a ball pit, photo booth and merchandise on sale.

Müller has launched an activation where guests can create their own yoghurt combinations.

The "Müller Corner shop" offers visitors a yoghurt base of either Müller Corner, Müller Corner Plain or Müllerlight Greek Style Natural, along with various fruit compotes and toppings such as pumpkin seeds, milk chocolate-coated digestive balls, chocolate-coated flakes and brownie pieces.

The options available means Müller is offering 28,000 possible yoghurt combinations.

The activation, at Westfield Stratford City, also has a ball pit and photo booth, as well as merchandise on sale including an engraved Müller spoon.

Open until 27 July, it also offers yoghurt snacks and salads that can be paired with a specially created Müller raita, a condiment commonly made using yoghurt, cucumber and mint. 

Michael Inpong, chief marketing officer at Müller, said: "Opening our first-ever pop-up shop is a hugely exciting milestone for our brand. We want to inspire people to live happy and healthy lifestyles, and our 'Müller Corner shop' gives us the platform to take this to the next level."

The project is being delivered by Sylo Communications.

