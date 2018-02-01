Mumsnet gets into bed with Dreams to develop ultimate mattress for parents

Dreams has hooked up with parent community site Mumsnet

Working alongside brand extension specialist three60brands, the two companies are basing the partnership on two pieces of quantitative and qualitative research — a detailed sleep survey conducted among 2,000 Mumsnet users and feedback garnered from a focus group of 10 users and influencers.

The latter group visited Dreams factory in Oldbury, learning about the manufacture process, helping them design the ultimate mattress for parents.

The partnership will be promoted via marketing on Mumsnet, social and influencer activity and brand licensing in-store and online. The two mattresses will become available to buy at Dreams’ 190 stores from the end of April.

Justin Roberts, Mumsnet’s founder and chief executive, said: "Nine out of 10 Mumsnet users say that their mattress makes a difference to the amount and quality of sleep they get, so we’re phenomenally excited to be working with Dreams on designing comfortable, practical, affordable and beautiful mattresses for families."

The bed and mattress segment has recently shaken off some its historic associations with dull, perfunctory marketing, instead associating itself with the notion of performance and engaging in pithier forms of promotions.

Last summer, mattress company Casper launched a UK sleep tour to encourage consumers to catch up on their sleep, while the market has attracted a number of high profile sporting endorsements, such as tennis star Serena Williams’ advocacy of mattress brand Tempur and Simba Sleep’s ads featuring footballer Gareth Bale.

Lisa Bond, Dreams’ chief marketing officer, added: "As the UK’s most recommended bed company, it is important to us that we have a mattress to suit everyone. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with Mumsnet and its community of parents to develop a mattress specially designed to meet their needs, and to help them get the sleep they deserve."