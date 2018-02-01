Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mumsnet gets into bed with Dreams to develop ultimate mattress for parents

Mumsnet and bedding brand Dreams have joined forces to develop a co-branded pair of mattresses designed by and aimed at parents and parents to be.

Dreams has hooked up with parent community site Mumsnet
Dreams has hooked up with parent community site Mumsnet

Working alongside brand extension specialist three60brands, the two companies are basing the partnership on two pieces of quantitative and qualitative research — a detailed sleep survey conducted among 2,000 Mumsnet users and feedback garnered from a focus group of 10 users and influencers.

The latter group visited Dreams factory in Oldbury, learning about the manufacture process, helping them design the ultimate mattress for parents.

The partnership will be promoted via marketing on Mumsnet, social and influencer activity and brand licensing in-store and online. The two mattresses will become available to buy at Dreams’ 190 stores from the end of April.

Justin Roberts, Mumsnet’s founder and chief executive, said: "Nine out of 10 Mumsnet users say that their mattress makes a difference to the amount and quality of sleep they get, so we’re phenomenally excited to be working with Dreams on designing comfortable, practical, affordable and beautiful mattresses for families."

The bed and mattress segment has recently shaken off some its historic associations with dull, perfunctory marketing, instead associating itself with the notion of performance and engaging in pithier forms of promotions.

Last summer, mattress company Casper launched a UK sleep tour to encourage consumers to catch up on their sleep, while the market has attracted a number of high profile sporting endorsements, such as tennis star Serena Williams’ advocacy of mattress brand Tempur and Simba Sleep’s ads featuring footballer Gareth Bale.

Lisa Bond, Dreams’ chief marketing officer, added: "As the UK’s most recommended bed company, it is important to us that we have a mattress to suit everyone. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with Mumsnet and its community of parents to develop a mattress specially designed to meet their needs, and to help them get the sleep they deserve."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

Promoted

January 31, 2018

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer